* China, Japan PMIs weakest in seven months as exports crumble * Shanghai aluminium rises (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, July 2 London copper fell on Monday, partly reversing the 4 percent gain it made in the previous session, after weekend data showed a Chinese factory activity slump deepened in June, fanning fears over global metal demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $7,647.75 per tonne by 0738 GMT, after surging 4.1 percent on Friday - its largest single-day rise since November 30. "The latest China PMI data has dampened sentiment, underlining how fragile the global economy is," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du. A factory slump in China and Japan, deepened by crumbling foreign orders, tempered market optimism over Europe's surprise deal last week which led to a broad rally in riskier assets. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rose 0.2 percent on Monday to 55,370 yuan ($8,700) per tonne on short-covering and in catching up with London's gains on the euro zone news last week. "The euro zone's surprise decisions last week were highly supportive to prices in the short term, but this effect won't last as investors know the region's problems are a longer term problem that will be hard to deal with," Du added. "Investors are less focused on the Chinese physical copper market for now as things are still gloomy, with downstream industry orders still sluggish." Copper demand had improved in recent weeks as consumers restocked to take advantage of lower prices, but overall buying remained poor, said market participants. In aluminium, the most active Shanghai October contract rose 0.5 percent, its third session of gains since last Tuesday's 3.4 percent dive on news that China's top aluminium-producing province, Henan, had cut electricity prices for smelters. Traders came back into the market after realising the tariff cuts were too small to boost additional supply, and that top producer Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) had raised its long positions in Shanghai aluminium even as prices fell. "It's clear they are prepared to support domestic aluminium prices by buying or by cutting production," said a trader. Base metals prices at 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7647.75 -42.25 -0.55 0.63 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55370 130 +0.24 -0.47 LME Alum 1914.50 3.50 +0.18 -5.22 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15440 50 +0.32 -2.53 HG COPPER SEP2 346.95 -2.70 -0.77 0.97 LME Zinc 1878.00 -2.00 -0.11 1.79 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14680 95 +0.65 -0.78 LME Nickel 16750.00 20.00 +0.12 -10.48 LME Lead 1874.00 13.00 +0.70 -7.91 SHFE PB FUT 14735 60 +0.41 -3.63 LME Tin 18825.00 50.00 +0.27 -1.95 LME/Shanghai arb 1436 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)