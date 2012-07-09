* China inflation cools, leaves room for policy easing
* U.S. non-farm payrolls up 80,000 in June
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, July 9 London copper was steady on
Monday as data showing China's inflation cooled in June
triggered hopes for policy easing by the top consumer of the
metal, offsetting a bleak U.S. jobs report that drove down
prices in the prior session.
China's annual consumer inflation came in at 2.2 percent,
from May's 3.0 percent, leaving room for Beijing to ease policy
without stoking upward price pressures and helping most
commodities recover from previous session's losses triggered by
the dismal U.S. jobs data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,538.50 per tonne by 0706 GMT,
snapping three sessions of losses. Prices dropped more than 2
percent on Friday.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 55,180 yuan ($8,700)
per tonne, tracking the drop in LME prices in the previous
session and heading for its third session of losses.
"Better-than-expected China inflation numbers supported
sentiment, although technicals have a greater effect on prices
lately as investors continue to trade within safe narrow
ranges," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie.
"In the short term, I see LME copper bound between $7,350
and $7,600, and Shanghai copper between 54,500 yuan and 56,000
yuan," he added.
In the physical markets, overall demand remains weak
although prices were supported by a slight uptick in Chinese
demand, with signs of large fabricators benefitting from state
grid construction orders in June, Macquarie Commodities Research
analyst Bonnie Liu said in a note on Monday.
She added that recent tightness in scrap copper supply also
diverted more demand towards refined copper.
"A drop in international scrap supply, particularly high
quality material, is putting more pressure on Chinese
fabricators to use refined copper," she said.
Investors are now awaiting fresh trading cues from a slew of
China data due later this week, including GDP figures and
commodities trade data.
Arrivals of copper may have fallen in June compared to the
previous month, with term shipments in a seasonal decline,
whereas GDP numbers are likely to show its weakest expansion in
three years.
In the euro zone, better-than-expected German industrial
production numbers were encouraging, but officials cautioned
against expectations of quick solutions to problems there,
especially out of a meeting later in the session among the
bloc's finance ministers.
The festering euro zone debt crisis has muddied the demand
outlook for commodities, pushing down LME copper prices by
almost 9 percent in the second quarter.
In industry news, BHP Billiton will tighten global
copper supply from late 2013 onward if it postpones work on its
single-biggest project, the $30 billion expansion of the Olympic
Dam mine in Australia.
In aluminium, China's provincial governments are propping up
a quarter of domestic production through power subsidies despite
soft global demand, consultancy AZ China said on Friday.
"The subsidies are too small to prompt supply expansions by
subsidized plants or to revive shuttered plants. But by doing
this, China is delaying its plan to eliminate inefficient,
high-cost capacities and to address its overcapacity problem,"
said a Shanghai-based trader.
Base metals prices at 0706 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7538.50 8.50 +0.11 -0.81
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55180 -540 -0.97 -0.81
LME Alum 1896.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.14
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15535 -70 -0.45 -1.93
HG COPPER SEP2 341.85 0.90 +0.26 -0.51
LME Zinc 1847.25 3.25 +0.18 0.12
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14695 -45 -0.31 -0.68
LME Nickel 16301.00 151.00 +0.93 -12.88
LME Lead 1860.50 0.50 +0.03 -8.57
SHFE PB FUT 14840 -90 -0.60 -2.94
LME Tin 18650.00 150.00 +0.81 -2.86
LME/Shanghai arb 990
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3644 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)