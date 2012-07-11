* Investors wait for fresh trading cues from China GDP data * Weak GDP numbers could herald monetary easing, aid commodities * Coming Up: U.S. FOMC minutes from June 19-20 meeting; 1800 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, July 11 London copper crawled higher on Wednesday after recent losses, but metal prices were stuck in a tight range on caution ahead of this week's GDP data from top consumer China that is expected to yield fresh trading cues. China's June trade data on Tuesday stoked anxiety about the strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected. Markets are now hoping that weak GDP numbers will herald another round of monetary easing and lift commodity prices. "There has been a lack of trading direction lately ahead of China's GDP data and in view of a sluggish global economy. Many investors are just trying to cash in on short-term trends and this keeps trades within very narrow ranges," said an analyst with an international trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to $7,518.50 per tonne by 0724 GMT, after climbing to a high of $7,537 earlier in the session. LME copper has dropped 4 percent over the last 5 sessions, biggest 5-day loss in about two months. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 55,150 yuan ($8,700) per tonne. The ShFE prompt-month July contract has been trading higher than forward-month contracts , but traders cautioned that the backwardation does not point to tightness in immediate supply as the exchange's copper stocks have been rising over the past three weeks. CU-STX-SGH "Recent copper data seems strange and conflicting because many investors are pausing in their tracks, waiting for clearer trading cues. The buyers are holding back buying, which accounts for thin demand, while sellers are holding back from selling, which accounts for the rising stocks," said a copper buyer. ECONOMIC WORRIES WEIGH, STIMULUS EYED Demand worries stemming from a slowdown in the global economy, which has been battered by the festering euro zone debt crisis, is expected to keep a cap on base metal prices. In Europe, the latest source of uncertainty was a hearing by the German Constitutional Court into whether the euro zone's bailout fund and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law. There were also worrying signs of members struggling with their debts with Italy saying on Tuesday it may want to tap euro zone aid to ease its borrowing costs. The market is now waiting eagerly to see if central banks will move to ease policy in a bid to boost global growth. The likelihood of a policy response from China will be boosted if Friday's GDP number comes in weak. China will release its GDP figures on Friday, which are expected to be the weakest since the three months to March 2009 during the global financial crisis. In the United States, Federal Reserve policymakers are still debating over whether the world's largest economy needs more quantitative easing based on mixed signals from recent data. Base metals prices at 0724 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7518.50 28.50 +0.38 -1.07 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55150 70 +0.13 -0.86 LME Alum 1911.75 -0.25 -0.01 -5.36 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15505 -15 -0.10 -2.11 HG COPPER SEP2 340.50 0.70 +0.21 -0.90 LME Zinc 1838.50 8.50 +0.46 -0.35 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14655 05 +0.03 -0.95 LME Nickel 16159.00 109.00 +0.68 -13.63 LME Lead 1867.50 -7.00 -0.37 -8.23 SHFE PB FUT 14870 -5 -0.03 -2.75 LME Tin 18725.00 -50.00 -0.27 -2.47 LME/Shanghai arb 842 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3659 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)