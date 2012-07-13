SHANGHAI, July 13 London copper edged down on
Friday as investors closed positions on caution ahead of data on
China's second-quarter growth that markets fear could be its
slowest in more than three years. The data is due around 0200
GMT.
Although prices may fall should the figures be much lower
than expected, some positive data and news out of major
economies are expected to put a floor under prices. These
include China's better than expected new loan amounts in June, a
smaller than expected rise in U.S. jobs benefits claims and the
increased possibility of the euro zone rolling out more stimulus
policies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down 0.3 percent to $7,535 per tonne by 0101 GMT, after
rising 0.2 percent on Thursday, on track to end the week up 0.2
percent.
* The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 55,180 yuan
($8,700) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains,
after ending the prior session flat. It is on track to end the
week down 0.8 percent.
* China will release on Friday GDP figures that are expected
to be the weakest since the three months to March 2009 during
the global financial crisis, but may raise chances of Beijing
further easing its monetary policy.
* Chinese banks extended new loans of 919.8 billion yuan
($144.43 billion) in June, hitting a three-month high and
raising hopes that policy easing may be gaining some traction to
help head off a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
* The number of Americans signing up for new jobless
benefits fell to a four-year low last week but an unusual
pattern of summer factory shutdowns suggested layoffs might pick
up again in coming weeks.
* European Central Bank policymakers held out the
possibility on Thursday of taking further measures to boost the
zone's flagging economy after a cut in their deposit rate to
zero showed no sign of jolting banks into lending more money.
* Euro zone factories unexpectedly stepped up production in
May, but output fell in France and the Netherlands in a further
sign that the bloc's sovereign debt crisis is also hurting its
stronger economies.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead
of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures, which
could depress risk appetite, while a Moody's downgrade of
Italy's credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over
Europe's debt crisis.
* The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus
the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating
by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market
already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China GDP yy Apr
0200 China Industrial output yy Jun
0200 China Retail sales yy Jun
0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jun
0430 Japan Industrial output rev May
1230 U.S. PPI Jun
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7535.00 -20.00 -0.26 -0.86
SHFE CU FUT OCT2 55180 30 +0.05 -0.81
LME Alum 1884.75 2.75 +0.15 -6.70
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15445 -25 -0.16 -2.49
HG COPPER SEP2 341.55 0.05 +0.01 -0.60
LME Zinc 1842.00 -1.00 -0.05 -0.16
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14650 05 +0.03 -0.98
LME Nickel 15850.00 75.00 +0.48 -15.29
LME Lead 1854.00 -2.00 -0.11 -8.89
SHFE PB FUT 14810 -60 -0.40 -3.14
LME Tin 18500.00 0.00 +0.00 -3.65
LME/Shanghai arb 1006
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3733 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)