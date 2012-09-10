* ShFE copper and zinc hit 4-month highs
* LME copper breaks above $8,000 a tonne
* China approves 60 infrastructure projects worth over $150
bln
* Fed more likely to launch easing next week after Aug jobs
numbers - poll
* Coming up: France Industrial output for July; 0645 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai copper and zinc hit
their highest levels in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes
that China and the United States will roll out more stimulus
programmes, supporting demand for industrial metals.
The Shanghai contracts were also catching up with gains in
London on Friday, when base metals rallied on news of a
$150-billion infrastructure building programme by Beijing and on
hopes of easing by the Federal Reserve after disappointing U.S.
jobs numbers.
The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange shot up 2.6 percent to a session high
of 58,130 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, its highest since May 4,
before edging down to 58,050 by 0155 GMT.
Shanghai zinc hit a session high of 15,460 yuan,
the highest since May 7.
Shanghai lead rose to a high of 15,910 yuan, the
loftiest since March. Shanghai aluminium touched 15,785
yuan, its highest since June 19.
Also helping to spur stimulus hopes was a media report on
Sunday that China will provide subsidies worth $2.2 billion to
buyers of energy-efficient computers and air-conditioners in the
latest effort to encourage the use of environmentally friendly
technology and stimulate domestic demand, especially after
recent weak economic data.
A longer term plan by Beijing to order its dominant
electricity distributors to source up to 15 percent of their
power from renewable energy including wind may also result in
the building of more energy facilities and boost metals demand.
But slow compliance with this order means it may be years
before the country's struggling wind power developers benefit,
industry executives say.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5 percent to $8,008.25 per tonne, breaking above $8,000 for
the first time since May 14, after closing Friday's session 3.5
percent higher.
In industry news, trading in shares of Glencore
International < 0805.HK> was suspended on Monday, pending the
release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger
of equals with Xstrata plc.
Base metals prices at 0155 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8008.25 38.25 +0.48 5.37
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 58050 1400 +2.47 4.35
LME Alum 2028.50 5.50 +0.27 0.42
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15775 130 +0.83 -0.41
HG COPPER DEC2 365.75 1.25 +0.34 6.45
LME Zinc 1973.00 3.00 +0.15 6.94
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15430 370 +2.46 4.29
LME Nickel 16540.00 40.00 +0.24 -11.60
LME Lead 2115.00 20.00 +0.95 3.93
SHFE PB FUT 15910 410 +2.65 4.05
LME Tin 20200.00 225.00 +1.13 5.21
LME/Shanghai arb 1303
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month