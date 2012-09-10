* ShFE copper and zinc hit 4-month highs * LME copper breaks above $8,000 a tonne * China approves 60 infrastructure projects worth over $150 bln * Fed more likely to launch easing next week after Aug jobs numbers - poll * Coming up: France Industrial output for July; 0645 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes that China and the United States will roll out more stimulus programmes, supporting demand for industrial metals. The Shanghai contracts were also catching up with gains in London on Friday, when base metals rallied on news of a $150-billion infrastructure building programme by Beijing and on hopes of easing by the Federal Reserve after disappointing U.S. jobs numbers. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shot up 2.6 percent to a session high of 58,130 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, its highest since May 4, before edging down to 58,050 by 0155 GMT. Shanghai zinc hit a session high of 15,460 yuan, the highest since May 7. Shanghai lead rose to a high of 15,910 yuan, the loftiest since March. Shanghai aluminium touched 15,785 yuan, its highest since June 19. Also helping to spur stimulus hopes was a media report on Sunday that China will provide subsidies worth $2.2 billion to buyers of energy-efficient computers and air-conditioners in the latest effort to encourage the use of environmentally friendly technology and stimulate domestic demand, especially after recent weak economic data. A longer term plan by Beijing to order its dominant electricity distributors to source up to 15 percent of their power from renewable energy including wind may also result in the building of more energy facilities and boost metals demand. But slow compliance with this order means it may be years before the country's struggling wind power developers benefit, industry executives say. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $8,008.25 per tonne, breaking above $8,000 for the first time since May 14, after closing Friday's session 3.5 percent higher. In industry news, trading in shares of Glencore International < 0805.HK> was suspended on Monday, pending the release of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata plc. Base metals prices at 0155 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8008.25 38.25 +0.48 5.37 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 58050 1400 +2.47 4.35 LME Alum 2028.50 5.50 +0.27 0.42 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15775 130 +0.83 -0.41 HG COPPER DEC2 365.75 1.25 +0.34 6.45 LME Zinc 1973.00 3.00 +0.15 6.94 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15430 370 +2.46 4.29 LME Nickel 16540.00 40.00 +0.24 -11.60 LME Lead 2115.00 20.00 +0.95 3.93 SHFE PB FUT 15910 410 +2.65 4.05 LME Tin 20200.00 225.00 +1.13 5.21 LME/Shanghai arb 1303 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month