* LME copper volumes very low, turnover less than 1,000 lots * China on holiday this week, ShFE closed * Coming up; US ISM New York business activity index at 1345 GMT (Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Oct 2 London copper eased on Tuesday after gaining for three sessions with holidays in top consumer China this week keeping trade thin, although an unexpected glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned prices. Copper began the fourth quarter on a steady footing this week after rallying 7.8 percent in September, when the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed measures to buttress their faltering economies. Still, an ongoing growth slowdown in China ahead of October's once in a decade leadership transition has kept traders cautious and consumers from locking in large buys, leading to expectations of a smaller fourth quarter uptick than usual. "Last month was quite good for base metals but for the wrong reasons -- more free money from the Federal Reserve," said Matt Fusarelli, an analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group. "For copper we are not expecting any rounds of restocking in the fourth quarter or another jump in prices ... We expect the (Chinese) government to be treading softly and we don't see any bold moves in the near term." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased by 0.40 percent to $8,266.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT, partly reversing limited gains from the previous session when copper closed up 1 percent. Copper ended the third quarter little changed from the second, although it is up around 9 percent so far this year. Factory activity in China contracted in September, two indicators showed this week, in a sign the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive quarter. China, a crucial engine of global growth, accounted for around 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for holidays this week and volume has been very low, with less than 1,000 lots of LME copper traded on the LME so far. U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expanded in September for the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up, but the pace of growth showed the economy was still stuck in a slow recovery. The slowdown in global growth has led several large mining companies to review or shelve upcoming projects in recent months, such as BHP Billiton's decision to hold back development of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in South Australia. Most recently, Southern Copper said on Monday it would decide in January whether to proceed with its $1.2 billion Los Chancas project in Peru. Supporting metals, the euro edged higher and held above a three-week low against the dollar on Tuesday. A weaker dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. PRICES Base metals prices at 0712 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8266.50 -33.00 -0.40 8.77 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- HG COPPER DEC2 377.05 -1.50 -0.40 9.74 LME Alum 2128.75 2.75 +0.13 5.38 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Zinc 2103.75 -5.25 -0.25 14.02 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Nickel 18729.00 -1.00 -0.01 0.10 LME Lead 2291.00 -1.00 -0.04 12.58 SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- -- LME Tin 21741.00 -109.00 -0.50 13.23 LME/Shanghai arb^ -- Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)