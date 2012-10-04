* Week-long holiday in China; ShFE closed * Pan Pacific offers $85/T 2013 copper premium to China * Coming up: euro zone ECB rate decision at 1145 GMT (Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Copper rose on Thursday, as investor's appetite for risk increased on prospects the European Central Bank will offer fresh measures to support Spain, but volumes remained low with China still on holiday. Signals that a economic recovery could be taking hold in the United States kept losses in check ahead of Friday's key non-farm payrolls report, while lingering worries over Europe's economy and slowing growth in China equally capped gains. "The market is in a tug of war between macro signals -- quantitative easing in the West, developments in the euro zone -- and the physical market which is going to carry on disappointing," said James Luke, a Hong Kong-based commodities analyst at China International Capital Corporation (CICC). "Overall we expect Q4 prices to continue to take cues from the macro rather than the physical market. Prices will be well supported but I don't expect physical demand to surprise on the upside and that should limit prices relative to other more purely investor-driven metals such as gold." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to $8,345 a tonne by 0713 GMT, up 0.66 percent from the previous session when it slipped nearly half a percent to snap four sessions of gains. Prices rallied nearly 8 percent last month, reaching a 4-1/2 month high of $8,422 a tonne on Sept 19. Shanghai Futures Exchange markets are shut this week due to the holiday in China. European shares rose in early trade on Thursday, mirroring gains in the United States and Asia, with investors positioning for more soothing data and some clarity on Spain's likely aid request during a European Central Bank press conference after its rate verdict. The ECB is expected to hold interest rates when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new details on the health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid. Still, growth worries continue to muddy the demand outlook for metals. The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter, surveys showed on Wednesday, while the United States provided a bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs. U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September, while activity in the vast services sector picked up, suggesting the economy remained on track for modest growth ahead of September's jobs figures on Friday. "We think the slant of the market after the payroll numbers on Friday will really be the action one should pay attention to. For now look at continued back and forth as the market consolidates terrific gains made since August," RBC Capital said in a note. In Asia, the safe-haven dollar eased after the positive U.S. data, easing pressure on metals. A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. LOWER PREMIUM Pan Pacific Copper Co Japan's biggest copper smelter, is offering a term copper premium of $85 per tonne for clients in China for 2013 shipments, down from $100 in 2012, a source familiar with the matter said. The lower premiums reflect slowing demand growth in the world's top consumer of metals. In industry news, private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong and a fund backed by state-owned China Development Bank have offered to buy Australian-listed copper explorer Discovery Metals Ltd, valuing the company at about $850 million. The takeover offer for Discovery is the latest in a series of small-to-mid-sized metals and mining deals to hit Asia in the wake of sliding commodity prices, flagging a series of asset sales and sector consolidation. PRICES Base metals prices at 0713 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8345.00 55.00 +0.66 9.80 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- HG COPPER DEC2 380.55 2.15 +0.57 10.75 LME Alum 2105.75 3.25 +0.15 4.25 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Zinc 2092.50 10.50 +0.50 13.41 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Nickel 18699.00 174.00 +0.94 -0.06 LME Lead 2322.00 16.00 +0.69 14.10 SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- -- LME Tin 22300.00 200.00 +0.90 16.15 LME/Shanghai arb^ -- Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Miral Fahmy)