* LME copper set for gain this week, after two straight weekly losses * ShFE closed Friday for holidays, U.S. markets shut Monday * Nickel to outperform as chart watchers buy in -RBC * Coming Up: Germany Industrial orders for August; 1000 GMT (Adds detail, weekly gain, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Copper steadied on Friday, supported by a firmer euro after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled countries in the region, although volumes were low with top consumer China on a week-long holiday. Focus is now shifting to a key U.S. jobs report later in the day that may show a recovery in the world's top economy is taking hold. "Fourth quarter the big focus is just whether the central bank action flows through to real demand," said Ivan Szpakowski, a Credit Suisse analyst in Singapore. "It looks like things in the U.S. are improving somewhat ... and that the EU has at least stabilised. But in China, there doesn't seem to be any real improvement at all." U.S. job growth likely improved only slightly in September as businesses remained cautious out of fear a sharp tightening of the government's budget could deliver a big blow to the economic recovery early next year. But a sign the job market is still on the mend came on Thursday as the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week before. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,296.75 a tonne by 0710 GMT, cutting small gains from earlier but little changed from the previous session. The prices were on track for a more than 1 percent gain this week, snapping two straight weekly losses. Copper hit a 4-1/2 month high on Sept. 19 at $8,422 a tonne following accommodative policy moves by the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve, but gains have since been capped by worries about slowing growth in China. The Shanghai Futures Exchange remains closed for a week of holidays. Adding to support for metals, the euro stayed near a two-week high versus the dollar, buoyed by ECB's announcement on bond buying. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback less expensive for holders of other currencies. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that everything was in place for the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain and that conditions linked to it need not be punitive. But taking some shine off global growth prospects, a media report said the International Monetary Fund will lower its forecasts for global economic growth to 3.3 percent this year and 3.6 percent in 2013 from earlier forecasts of 3.4 percent and 3.9 percent. China's appetite for metals may be muted when it returns on Monday given prices are $100 higher this week, a trader in Singapore said, with a U.S. holiday on Monday also likely to keep trading quiet. Direction will hinge on whether the September jobs report meets expectations, he added. NICKEL'S TECHNICAL OUTLOOK Nickel is set to outperform during the fourth quarter, RBC Capital said in a note, with an improvement in the metal's chart picture attracting technical buyers as the winter drilling season, which fuels demand for stainless steel pipes, nears. "Technical buying has featured heavily in recent weeks after the 200-day moving average was broken to the upside; we are targeting $20,000 as the first point of resistance for Q4 followed by $22,000," it said. LME nickel traded last at $18,631 a tonne, recovering 22 percent from 3-year lows of $15,236 reached on Aug. 2 to trade down 0.4 percent on the year. "With longer term technical players looking for dips to cover legacy shorts and short/medium term players getting long, we think nickel will continue to perform well in the near future," it added PRICES Base metals prices at 0710 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8296.75 -8.25 -0.10 9.17 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- HG COPPER DEC2 378.25 -0.35 -0.09 10.08 LME Alum 2114.00 +2.0 0.0 4.65 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Zinc 2065.25 0.25 +0.01 11.94 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Nickel 18631.00 -44.00 -0.24 -0.42 LME Lead 2271.25 -19.25 -0.84 11.61 SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- -- LME Tin 22500.00 0.00 +0.00 17.19 LME/Shanghai arb^ -- Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)