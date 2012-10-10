* Copper rangebound ahead of key China data
* Alcoa cuts aluminium demand forecast on China slowdown
* Hopes for more China stimulus limits losses
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 London copper fell for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday as worries about the global
economy and a bleak demand outlook offset hopes for pro-growth
policies from top metals consumer China.
Aluminium dropped more than 1 percent, weighed down by the
cautious mood and after top U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa Inc
cut its global demand growth forecast this year due to
the slowdown in China.
Having climbed about 8-11 percent in September on stimulus
measures from central banks, prices for aluminium and copper
have turned down recently with traders keenly awaiting data from
China for hints on the country's demand for commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
ticked down 0.3 percent to $8,125 per tonne by 0712 GMT.
Prices have moved less than $50 in the session, indicating
caution ahead of China data, including September trade figures,
third-quarter gross domestic product and industrial output, over
the coming week.
"London copper is unlikely to breach its technical support
at $8,000-$8,100 ahead of the China data. If it did, there is no
telling how much prices can plunge from those levels," said a
Shanghai-based copper buyer.
Weak demand from China, which is still battling high
inventories, has been weighing on copper prices.
Its appetite for imports is also anaemic as overseas
shipments are more expensive than domestic supply, Mirae Assets
Securities said in a note on Wednesday.
In a sign of tepid demand, copper inventories monitored by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange are up 74 percent
from the start of the year at 162,547 tonnes.
Spot copper is also trading at a discount of around
120 yuan to the ShFE front month contract.
The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.6 percent to close at 58,860
yuan ($9,400) per tonne.
But losses are expected to be limited by fresh signs of
pro-growth policies by China to stabilise the world's
second-largest economy.
Chinese state-backed media said major insurance firms had
boosted their combined stock holdings by more than 10 billion
yuan ($1.6 billion) over the last three trading days and will
continue to support blue chip stocks and stock markets.
Another paper said China is likely to offer incentives to
spur vehicle sales in rural areas to boost consumption and
support a slowing economy.
China's annual economic growth probably slowed for a seventh
straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest
level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters
poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus.
LME aluminium dropped to a one-month low of
$2,019.75 a tonne after Alcoa slashed its global demand growth
forecast for this year.
"We've lowered our demand projection for this year to 6
percent, down 1 percentage point from the 7 percent that we saw
before. Main driver for this is China," Alcoa Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld said in a conference call with
analysts on Tuesday.
Base metals prices at 0712 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8125.00 -20.00 -0.25 6.91
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58860 -370 -0.62 5.81
LME Alum 2025.00 -29.00 -1.41 0.25
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15585 -80 -0.51 -1.61
HG COPPER DEC2 370.25 -1.55 -0.42 7.76
LME Zinc 1993.75 -13.25 -0.66 8.06
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15410 -165 -1.06 4.16
LME Nickel 17824.00 -106.00 -0.59 -4.74
LME Lead 2233.00 -18.50 -0.82 9.73
SHFE PB FUT 15910 -120 -0.75 4.05
LME Tin 21650.00 -175.00 -0.80 12.76
LME/Shanghai arb 910
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month