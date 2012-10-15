SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Shanghai copper slipped to a one-month low on Monday, pressured by worries about Chinese demand, as inflation data matched expectations and investors sought more clarity from GDP data this week after a rebound in exports in September. The market was also cautious ahead of the third-quarter U.S. corporate reporting season, which should give an idea on broader global demand for metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to $8,099 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after falling 1.3 percent on Friday. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 58,450 yuan ($9,300) per tonne, catching up with losses in London. It had fallen 1.3 percent to a session low of 58,230 yuan at the open, its lowest level since Sept. 13. * China's annual consumer price inflation in September eased to 1.9 percent from August's 2.0 percent, official data showed on Monday, leaving plenty of room for policy easing to shore up growth. * China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate expected in September while imports returned to the path of expansion, suggesting government measures to prop up economic growth are working and additional policy action may not be needed for now. * China's economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the July-September period to the weakest level since the depths of the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing the case for further policy stimulus. * U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose to its highest in five years in October in the latest in a string of encouraging signs from the economy that may boost President Barack Obama's re-election hopes next month. * The United States government reported a budget surplus for the final month of the 2012 fiscal year, but the tiny bump in revenues did not prevent the country's deficit from exceeding $1 trillion for the fourth year in a row. * However, the euro zone is struggling with its debt crisis. Germany held firm on Friday in insisting it was too soon to say Greece deserved more time to meet its deficit-cutting goals even as the head of the International Monetary Fund laid out the case for leniency. * The European Central Bank could start its bond-buying scheme to help Spain as soon as Madrid signs a deal with the euro zone's ESM bailout fund, without waiting for any ESM money actually being disbursed, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Monday as growth concerns prevailed ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season. * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI Sep 0130 China PPI Sep 0430 Japan Industrial output Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8099.00 -31.00 -0.38 6.57 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58450 -530 -0.90 5.07 LME Alum 1990.00 -4.00 -0.20 -1.49 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15480 -40 -0.26 -2.27 HG COPPER DEC2 368.55 -1.75 -0.47 7.26 LME Zinc 1932.00 -3.00 -0.16 4.72 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15165 -110 -0.72 2.50 LME Nickel 17114.00 39.00 +0.23 -8.53 LME Lead 2139.75 8.75 +0.41 5.15 SHFE PB FUT 15705 -115 -0.73 2.71 LME Tin 21315.00 0.00 +0.00 11.02 LME/Shanghai arb 935 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2672 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)