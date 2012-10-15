* Copper falls to 1-mth low in London, Shanghai
* Chinese physical copper demand still low
* China copper imports up 11 pct on early bookings
* China expected to post slowest growth since early 2009
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales for Sep; 1230 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Copper slipped to a one-month
low on Monday over uncertainties about global demand and
Beijing's next policy move, with traders wary of making big
moves ahead of China's release this week of data on
third-quarter economic growth.
Key economic data from China so far has clouded expectations
on whether Beijing will take more steps to shore up growth, with
an easing of the country's annual consumer price inflation
pointing to ample room for policy easing, with a strong rebound
in September exports suggesting policy changes may not be needed
for now.
Besides being wary over the economic health of the world's
second largest economy, investors are also eyeing the
third-quarter U.S. corporate reporting season, which should give
an idea of broader global demand for metals.
Cautious sentiment pushed three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange down 0.3 percent to $8,107.25 per tonne
by 0412 GMT. It had dropped to a one-month low of $8,050 earlier
in the session, its lowest since Sept. 13.
The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 58,470 yuan
($9,300) per tonne, paring some losses after dropping 1.3
percent to a session low of 58,230 yuan at the open, also its
lowest since Sept. 13.
"There is an air of uncertainty today as many people believe
there is little room left for the Chinese government to ease
monetary policy, which makes it hard to predict what they will
do next," said Orient Futures Derivative Director Andy Du.
"Investors are divided in their opinions on copper's
outlook, which will keep London copper see-sawing in small daily
movements between $7,800 and $8,600. I doubt China GDP figures
will offer a big enough surprise to decisively sway either bulls
or bears."
Economists polled by Reuters indicated China's annual
economic growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter
in the July-September period to expand 7.4 percent, down from
7.6 percent in the second quarter and the weakest level since
the depths of the global financial crisis.
In Chinese physical markets, spot copper is still trading at
a discount of up to 120 yuan to the ShFE front-month Oct
contract, pointing to sluggish consumer demand.
While China's September copper shipments rebounded 11
percent from a month earlier, analysts said this was due to
bookings made late last year and did not reflect a revival in
underlying demand. Compared to a year ago, September imports
were also up just 3.8 percent -- the slowest in 13 months.
Still, economic data from the United States was a rare
bright spark, with consumer sentiment unexpectedly rising to its
highest in five years in October. The U.S. government also
posted a small budget surplus in the final month of the 2012
fiscal year.
The euro zone, however, offers few trading cues as it is
still mired in its debt crisis with little progress on its
handling of Greece and Spain's debts.
Germany insisted it was too soon to say Greece deserved more
time to meet its deficit-cutting goals even as the head of the
International Monetary Fund laid out the case for leniency,
while it is still not clear if Spain will be accepting a
bailout, despite assurances that preparations are in place for
such a move.
Base metals prices at 0415 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8107.25 -22.75 -0.28 6.67
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58470 -510 -0.86 5.11
LME Alum 1988.00 -6.00 -0.30 -1.58
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15495 -25 -0.16 -2.18
HG COPPER DEC2 368.85 -1.45 -0.39 7.35
LME Zinc 1935.00 0.00 +0.00 4.88
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15195 -80 -0.52 2.70
LME Nickel 17090.00 15.00 +0.09 -8.66
LME Lead 2140.00 9.00 +0.42 5.16
SHFE PB FUT 15690 -130 -0.82 2.62
LME Tin 21300.00 -15.00 -0.07 10.94
LME/Shanghai arb 976
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1=6.2672 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)