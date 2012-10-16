SHANGHAI, Oct 16 Copper prices firmed on
Tuesday, lifted as equities and the euro were buoyed by
better-than-expected corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc
and by hopes for progress in battling Europe's debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.6 percent to $8,142.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after
falling 0.4 percent on Monday.
* The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 58,770 yuan
($9,400) per tonne.
* Benign inflation in September showed China has scope to
ease policy even as evidence mounts that earlier pro-growth
measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on
policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition
approaches.
* U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped
up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that
consumer spending is driving faster economic growth.
* Federal Reserve officials offered divergent opinions on
Monday about the correct stance for monetary policy, pitting a
hawk against a dove over the inflation risk posed by the central
bank's massive efforts to buoy U.S. growth.
* The European Central Bank is losing its appetite for
cutting interest rates further and could leave them on hold for
years, preferring to tackle the impediments to its record low
borrowing costs reaching the crisis-hit countries that need them
most.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman ruled out on
Monday a further debt restructuring, or 'haircut', for Greece
and said Athens must press on with tough economic reforms.
* Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top
copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and
increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of
strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior
executive said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks
and positive U.S. data cheered investor mood.
* The euro ended flat against the dollar on Monday in a day
of volatile trade, as investors awaited clarity on when Spain
may request a bailout that would set the stage for the European
Central Bank to lower its cost of borrowing by buying its
debt.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Inflation Sep
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug
1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales
1230 U.S. CPI Sep
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct
Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8142.50 48.00 +0.59 7.14
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58770 220 +0.38 5.64
LME Alum 1974.00 11.00 +0.56 -2.28
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15495 00 +0.00 -2.18
HG COPPER DEC2 370.50 0.35 +0.09 7.83
LME Zinc 1927.00 12.50 +0.65 4.44
SHFE ZN FUT FEB3 15260 30 +0.20 3.14
LME Nickel 17199.00 104.00 +0.61 -8.08
LME Lead 2120.00 14.00 +0.66 4.18
SHFE PB FUT 15730 10 +0.06 2.88
LME Tin 21075.00 -20.00 -0.09 9.77
LME/Shanghai arb 963
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.2707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)