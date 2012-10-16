* U.S. earnings, retail sales data lift equities * Spain moves closer to bailout, cheers euro * China Sept CPI +1.9 pct yr/yr, in line with forecast * LME zinc inventories at multi-year high * Coming Up: U.S. industrial output for Sep; 1315 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Oct 16 Copper prices firmed on Tuesday as equities and the euro gained on better-than-expected corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc, positive U.S. data and hopes for progress in battling Europe's debt crisis. U.S. stocks were boosted by signs of U.S. consumer spending driving faster economic growth, with retail sales rising in September as Americans stepped up purchases of everything from cars to electronics. The euro and European equities also took comfort from comments by euro zone officials that Spain could ask for financial aid from next month and that the request would probably be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package. "Today's modest rally in stocks and the euro gave investors an opportunity to buy into London copper and keep prices range-bound after yesterday's dip," said a Shanghai-based trader. "But gains are likely capped by caution, which will prevail until we get clearer trading cues from Thursday's China GDP results." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 1 percent to $8,172.50 per tonne by 0709 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent on Monday. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to close the session at 58,790 yuan ($9,400) per tonne. "Shanghai copper prices are consolidating after yesterday's fall and are likely to range between 58,000 yuan and 59,000 yuan for a while until we get clearer trading cues," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. For now, it is hard to predict whether China will be easing policy soon after benign inflation in September showed it has the scope to do so, although evidence is mounting that earlier pro-growth measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition approaches. China's consumer price inflation eased to 1.9 percent in September from August's 2.0 percent, while producer prices dropped 3.6 percent from a year earlier. Both numbers matched the forecast of economists polled by Reuters. The European Central Bank, on the other hand, is losing its appetite for cutting interest rates further and could leave them on hold for years, preferring to tackle the impediments to its record low borrowing costs reaching the crisis-hit countries that need them most. WEAK COPPER CONSUMER DEMAND Analysts said consumer demand for copper in China remained weak despite a drop in the discount of spot copper over the ShFE front-month November contract to 100 yuan from as much as 150 yuan on Monday. The Shanghai-based trader put this change in spread down mainly to a steeper fall in front-month futures' value over the past two days, rather than a surge in spot copper demand. In another sign of sluggish spot demand, the ShFE front-to-third month spread switched to a contango on Monday, after being in backwardation since late July. Looking forward, analysts moderated their downbeat views of copper prices in the final quarter of this year and in 2013, after central banks provided stimulus, but they expect uncertainty over China to prevent a quick return to bullishness, a Reuters poll showed. In other metals, London zinc snapped six sessions of losses, over which it lost 7.7 percent, to post a 0.7 percent rise on Tuesday. "It's a technical rebound after LME zinc fell through its 60-day Moving Average yesterday," said Minmetals Futures analyst Chen Yuan. But analysts warned London zinc prices were still under pressure from high LME inventories, which are at their highest in at least four years at over 1 million tonnes. MZNSTX-TOTAL Goldman Sachs forecasted in a note on Monday that the global zinc market would see a surplus of 393,000 tonnes in 2012 and 181,000 tonnes in 2013, due to strong Chinese mines supply growth. In industry news, Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior executive said. Base metals prices at 0709 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8172.50 78.00 +0.96 7.53 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58790 240 +0.41 5.68 LME Alum 1974.00 11.00 +0.56 -2.28 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15515 20 +0.13 -2.05 HG COPPER DEC2 372.00 1.85 +0.50 8.27 LME Zinc 1927.25 12.75 +0.67 4.46 SHFE ZN FUT FEB3 15245 15 +0.10 3.04 LME Nickel 17210.00 115.00 +0.67 -8.02 LME Lead 2125.25 19.25 +0.91 4.43 SHFE PB FUT 15740 20 +0.13 2.94 LME Tin 21220.00 125.00 +0.59 10.52 LME/Shanghai arb 1105 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho,; Editing by Nick Macfie)