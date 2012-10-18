* China should hit or beat annual GDP target -stats bureau
* China Q3 GDP up 7.4 pct on yr, in line with Reuters poll
* China Sept industrial output up 9.2 pct on yr
* Investors to focus more on base metals fundamentals
-analyst
* Coming Up: U.S. leading indicators, Sep.; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 London copper rose for a third
session on Thursday, boosted by data that showed China's economy
stabilising and a recovery gathering pace in the U.S. housing
sector.
China should hit or beat the government's growth target this
year and a mild economic recovery is likely in the fourth
quarter, the country's statistics bureau said, after a slew of
better-than-expected data offset a seventh straight quarter of
GDP slowdown in July-September.
Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to its
fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's recovery is gaining traction and supporting the wider
economic recovery.
"Base metals are up on today's economic data, which, coupled
with the premier's optimism over the economy, signalled that
China's economy has mostly likely bottomed out in the third
quarter. The U.S. economy also seems to be improving," said
Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as
saying on Wednesday that the economic situation in the third
quarter was relatively good, and the government was confident of
achieving its goal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.1 percent to $8,231.25 per tonne by 0701 GMT, following
a rise of 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to close the session
at 59,130 yuan ($9,500) per tonne, catching up with London's
previous gains.
But gains in the session are likely to be capped by a
stronger dollar, which bounced off a one-month low in the
prior session, and by lingering concerns over the euro zone
economy.
Beyond the short term, base metals prices will increasingly
take trading direction from demand and supply factors,
especially in top consumer China, as fears over the global
economy recede, traders said.
"Base metals are not out of the woods yet, despite easing
fears over the global economy," Du warned. "Investors will now
focus more on the metals' fundamentals and how copper prices
fare in the fourth quarter will depend on whether downstream
demand in top consumer China improves."
But traders said there was still no significant pick-up in
Chinese copper demand, as seen in the ShFE
front-to-forward-month curve switching to a slight contango on
Thursday. <0#SCF:>
"Investors are pricing forward contracts higher as they feel
copper's outlook for the rest of the year has improved, based on
recent global economic data," said a trader based in Shanghai.
"But we have not seen a meaningful pick-up in spot demand yet."
The spot-to-front-month discount stayed at the same level as
the day before, at as high as 200 yuan, indicating sluggish spot
demand.
"Among the downstream industries, there has been a slight
pick-up in the power cable industry. But order books for the
rest are still weak," said a Shanghai-based physical trader.
In the euro zone, while the markets cheered as Spain moved
closer to a bailout, there were signs the region's crisis will
finally hit the German economy, which is seen growing at 1
percent next year, two years after expanding at its fastest rate
since reunification.
Base metals prices at 0701 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8231.25 11.25 +0.14 8.31
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59130 470 +0.80 6.29
LME Alum 1993.00 4.00 +0.20 -1.34
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15550 60 +0.39 -1.83
HG COPPER DEC2 375.35 0.55 +0.15 9.24
LME Zinc 1927.50 6.50 +0.34 4.47
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15210 90 +0.60 2.81
LME Nickel 17217.00 37.00 +0.22 -7.98
LME Lead 2168.00 9.00 +0.42 6.54
SHFE PB FUT 15765 100 +0.64 3.11
LME Tin 21650.00 80.00 +0.37 12.76
LME/Shanghai arb 1108
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)