* Norilsk mulls shutdown of some nickel operations * Below $7,100 copper remains in downtrend- trader * Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, April 25 London copper climbed above the $7,100 mark to a one-week high on Thursday as a stream of poor economic indicators in Europe raised hopes for easier monetary policy and prompted short-covering. German business sentiment in April was worse than the most pessimistic of forecasts, hurting confidence already undermined by this week's series of weak manufacturing sector reports. This has fuelled hopes the European Central Bank could cut rates as soon as next week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to $7,101 a tonne, its highest since April 18, before paring gains to $7,073 a tonne by 0701 GMT, still up 0.63 percent and adding to the prior session's 2.3 percent advance. London copper has consolidated since hitting a year-and-a half-low of $6,762.25 a tonne on Tuesday but is still down more than 10 percent for the year. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.7 percent to close at 51,280 yuan ($8,300) a tonne. "Recent concerns have emanated from weak manufacturing data in China, the euro zone and the U.S., but none of these economies have plunged off a cliff," said Thomas Lam, chief economist at DMG & Partners Securities in Hong Kong. "Probably we will see some stabilisation in the near term, based on expectations that central banks will, if not extend easing, then delay any normalisation of policy," he added. Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by views that the recent run of weak global economic data will encourage major central banks to keep or deepen their monetary stimulus to bolster growth. In the latest signs of a slowdown in economic activity, orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March and a gauge of planned business spending rose only modestly. "Copper is over-reaching each time on the short-covering rallies of last few sessions. The market could spike, but I am not sure the wider story has changed," a Hong Kong-based trader said. "Below $7,100 we are still going to stay in the lower range, although trade will be choppy. Above that level I think people might start to see how deep their pockets are," he added. Open interest in the most active ShFE copper contract reached a record high near 420,000 lots on Tuesday, when prices hit the lowest in almost three years. But as prices bounced on Wednesday, open interest tumbled 14 percent, reflecting a shutdown of short positions which traders said has continued today. Book-squaring in China, ahead of next week when markets will be closed for three days due to Labour Day holidays, fuelled short-covering in Shanghai. NICKEL Nickel prices dropped to near four-year lows this week as LME inventories have swollen to record highs, prompting some producers to consider shuttering operations. Nickel prices fell to $15,075 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since July 2009 while LME stocks are now at record peaks above 175,000 tonnes. Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, may suspend operations at its Tati Nickel mine in Botswana after a sharp drop in metal prices, a company document showed on Wednesday. PRICES Base metals prices at 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7073.75 44.25 +0.63 -10.79 SHFE CU FUT AUG3 51280 1330 +2.66 -11.10 HG COPPER MAY3 319.60 3.90 +1.24 -12.50 LME Alum 1919.00 8.00 +0.42 -7.34 SHFE AL FUT AUG3 14670 60 +0.41 -4.40 LME Zinc 1914.25 -4.75 -0.25 -7.23 SHFE ZN FUT AUG3 14735 -810 -5.21 -5.21 LME Nickel 15320.00 50.00 +0.33 -10.70 LME Lead 2045.50 0.50 +0.02 -12.59 SHFE PB FUT 13970.00 70.00 +0.50 -8.39 LME Tin 21000.00 100.00 +0.48 -10.26 LME/Shanghai arb^