* China port probe into metal financing rattles banks
* Investors expect LME warehouse court case to drag on
* Shanghai premiums fall $10 to $95-$115 -Shmet
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, June 5 Aluminium rose on Thursday as
investors bet that material tied up in warehouse backlogs would
remain off the market due to extended legal wrangling.
Copper dipped after a bank suspended some metals financing
due to a Chinese port investigation, prompting some concerns
that the probe may lead to liquidation of finance deals.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it decided
to appeal against a court ruling that halted a reform aimed at
cutting backlogs at its global warehouse network. The longest
queues are in aluminium of up to two years.
The appeal hearing will not be held until late July and it
was unclear how soon a ruling would be given, delaying a
resolution that could result in outflows of aluminium from
warehouses back to the market.
"People saw the headline and saw the appeal is not tomorrow,
so how long will this (process) take? That's why the market has
held up," said analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov at VTB Capital.
Commerzbank said in a note: "If both parties continue to
battle it out in court, we believe it will take many months
before we see any noticeable changes to the current warehousing
practices."
Three-month aluminium on the LME was the biggest
gainer, closing 0.8 percent higher at $1,850 a tonne.
FINANCING FEARS
Copper dipped amid uncertainty about the impact of an
investigation into metal financing at Qingdao port, China's
third-largest, which has disrupted some shipments.
Global trading houses and banks are scrambling to check on
their exposure to a probe into metal financing at the port, as
concern grows that a crackdown on commodity financing could hit
trade in the world's top metal buyer.
Standard Chartered has suspended new metal
financing to some customers in China, three sources familiar
with the matter said.
"The worry... is that companies who have secured their metal
are now going to dump it, but we do not think that this will be
the case. Neither do we think that the Chinese authorities are
going to clamp down on this type of financing," said Ed Meir, an
analyst at INTL FCStone.
He added that the authorities would still need to allow the
metal sector continued access to liquidity.
"What we think will happen is that financing deals will
become more expensive to conduct in that there will be
additional levels of regulation and insurance in order to make
sure that lending parties hold clean title."
Three-month LME copper slipped 0.1 percent to close
at $6,780 a tonne, after falling 1.2 percent in the previous
session to its lowest in three weeks at $6,760.
The uncertainty was also reflected in premiums for bonded
stock in Shanghai, which dropped $10 to $95-$115, after falling
$5 on Wednesday, according to Shanghai price provider Shmet.
(www.shmet.com)
The LME losses were modest due to recent robust U.S.
economic data, with latest data showing a firm underlying trend
in the U.S. labour market, and comments from China suggesting it
had warded off a slowdown in growth.
"Demand globally is looking pretty good," Crane said.
"Obviously in China growth is lower than it was before but there
is still growth. The problem with commodities is that they are
all oversupplied, but that won't last forever."
China has stepped up efforts to stop quarterly economic
growth falling towards 7 percent and thinks it has been
successful for now after preliminary signs that a rapid slowdown
has been arrested, sources involved in policy discussions said.
Other metals were mixed after the ECB cut interest rates to
record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors
to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of
Japan-like deflation.
Zinc closed 0.4 percent higher at $2,088, lead
closed at $2,108.50, up 0.3 percent, tin closed
up 0.1 percent at $23,245 and nickel was up 0.1 percent
at $19,050.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney; editing by
Susan Thomas and Jason Neely)