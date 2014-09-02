* Large LME position in aluminium supporting market
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 2 Zinc climbed to a four-week high
and aluminium neared an 18-month peak on Tuesday in markets
driven by momentum-based speculators and computer-driven funds.
But analysts cautioned that both zinc and aluminium prices
were moving ahead of supply/demand fundamentals as inventory
levels remain high.
Aluminium prices, which have gained 13 percent over the past
two months, have also been supported recently by one investor
holding a large position of inventories and short-dated futures.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $2,378, up 0.9 percent, after touching a session high of
$2,391.25, the strongest since Aug. 5.
"The big issue for me is that you've been seeing Chinese
refined zinc production surging quite sharply since June, yet
you have a relatively weak end-user sector in terms of
construction activity," David Wilson, an analyst at Citi in
London, said.
"Zinc has probably one of the biggest exposures to
residential construction activity of any of the metals."
While investors are betting on shortages developing due to
mine closures, inventories of zinc in LME-approved warehouses
MZNSTX-TOTAL are giving the opposite signal, having surged by
13 percent over the last month to 739,400 tonnes.
Spot prices trading at a premium to the benchmark suggests
more zinc could be delivered into LME inventories in coming
weeks, broker Triland said. LME zinc cash traded at a $1.75
premium to benchmark prices, the highest in a month. CMZN0-3
ALUMINIUM
LME benchmark aluminium closed 0.6 percent higher at
$2,107 a tonne, trimming gains after touching a session high of
$2,116, within shouting distance of last week's peak of
$2,119.50 which was its most expensive since February 2013.
"We're surprised how far prices have risen," said analyst
Ivan Szpakowski of Citi in Shanghai.
"A lot of it has been driven, we think, by CTAs (commodity
trade advisers), momentum traders, and also macro trading on the
more positive views of global economic growth. So, we don't
think it's been as driven by fundamental factors. Our
expectation is that prices bounce back lower."
Consumers have been restricted from accessing global
stockpiles partly due to logjams at exchange warehouses.
Wilson said aluminium prices have been supported by one
party holding up to 80 percent of LME stock warrants
<0#LME-WHL>.
"That's clearly supportive of the front end of the market,
but whether it's a reflection of the real physical market, I'm
not so sure," he said.
Also fuelling interest in aluminium and zinc were
expectations that central banks in Europe may be forced to act
to shore up their economies after weak economic data.
On Tuesday, euro zone producer prices fell the most since
April, underlining disinflationary pressures in the single
currency area ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary
policy meeting on Thursday.
"If we see more stimulus from the ECB, which is looking more
and more likely, that's going to be a boost to commodity markets
... and it's helping to offset some of the more negative
economic signals at the minute," said analyst James Glenn of
National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
LME copper closed 0.5 percent higher at $6,973 a tonne,
after losses of 0.6 percent in the previous session when it fell
near support at $6,913.25 a tonne, the trough from Aug. 28,
which was its weakest since Aug. 20.
Nickel ended 1 percent lower at $18,550 a tonne.
brushing off threats of greater sanctions on Russia, one of the
world's top producers of the metal, even though sister metal
palladium has soared to a 13-1/2 year top.
Worries that sanctions could restrict supply of nickel, used
in stainless steel, helped boost prices earlier this year.
Lead ended at $2,239 a tonne, up 0.3 percent and tin
closed 0.5 percent lower at $21,515.
