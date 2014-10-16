* LME lead falls to 17-month low; nickel at 7 month low

SYDNEY, Oct 16 London copper slid on Thursday towards its lowest since May with mounting concerns over global growth also stoking selling across other metals.

China's banks increased lending in September, supporting Beijing's efforts to guide capital into the struggling economy, but foreign investment remained weak and foreign exchange reserve data showed signs of potential capital flight.

The China data intensified jitters after U.S. retail sales declined in September as consumers pulled back on spending for a range of items, a worrisome economic signal that helped fuel a sell-off on Wall Street.

The rout extended to commodities, with oil hitting four-year lows and nickel, zinc and lead on the London Metal Exchange extending losses of more than 2 percent from the session before. Nickel hit a seven-month low and lead fell to its weakest in nearly a year-and-a-half.

"Talk of stimulus programmes suggests that there is a realisation that without these measures, we could have dire economic consequences, and that's what people are thinking about in this rout," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

"The good thing is that lower commodity prices have allowed the world's economies some breathing space. That said, I think copper will remain weak."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange teetered towards $6,600, the low from Oct. 2 that was its weakest since May, falling as far as $6,617 a tonne before trading at $6,625 a tonne, by 0715 GMT, down 0.2 percent. Prices logged their biggest daily drop since March on Wednesday.

"Everything is starting to crumble. Equity markets are in disarray. Bond markets are panicking. We are sitting on a ledge and if the market tips the wrong way, it's going to be a very tough year-end," said a trader in Singapore. He declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 1.8 percent to 47,430 yuan($7,747) a tonne.

Worsening economic news continued to surface. Chinese companies are on a pace to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest annual reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an economic chill.

The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices, saying recent actions by the European Central Bank may not be enough to ward off deflation.

Across other metals, Shanghai zinc fell as much as 3 percent at one point, dragging LME zinc down 1.5 percent. As one of the more liquid contracts, zinc often attracts momentum-based funds that exaggerate sharp moves.

LME lead hit a new 17-month low of $1,985.25, while LME nickel touched its lowest since March at $15,570 a tonne.

In news, BHP Billiton said on Thursday it would list a proposed spin-off company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from some investors.

(1 US dollar = 6.1229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin, Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)