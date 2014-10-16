* LME lead falls to 17-month low; nickel at 7 month low
* Shanghai zinc drops 3 pct as short selling heats up
* Coming up: U.S. industrial output at 1315 GMT
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, Oct 16 London copper slid on Thursday
towards its lowest since May with mounting concerns over global
growth also stoking selling across other metals.
China's banks increased lending in September, supporting
Beijing's efforts to guide capital into the struggling economy,
but foreign investment remained weak and foreign exchange
reserve data showed signs of potential capital flight.
The China data intensified jitters after U.S. retail sales
declined in September as consumers pulled back on spending for a
range of items, a worrisome economic signal that helped fuel a
sell-off on Wall Street.
The rout extended to commodities, with oil hitting four-year
lows and nickel, zinc and lead on the London Metal Exchange
extending losses of more than 2 percent from the session before.
Nickel hit a seven-month low and lead fell to its weakest in
nearly a year-and-a-half.
"Talk of stimulus programmes suggests that there is a
realisation that without these measures, we could have dire
economic consequences, and that's what people are thinking about
in this rout," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer
at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.
"The good thing is that lower commodity prices have allowed
the world's economies some breathing space. That said, I think
copper will remain weak."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
teetered towards $6,600, the low from Oct. 2 that was its
weakest since May, falling as far as $6,617 a tonne before
trading at $6,625 a tonne, by 0715 GMT, down 0.2 percent. Prices
logged their biggest daily drop since March on Wednesday.
"Everything is starting to crumble. Equity markets are in
disarray. Bond markets are panicking. We are sitting on a ledge
and if the market tips the wrong way, it's going to be a very
tough year-end," said a trader in Singapore. He declined to be
named as he was not authorised to speak with media.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange shed 1.8 percent to 47,430
yuan($7,747) a tonne.
Worsening economic news continued to surface. Chinese
companies are on a pace to cut capital spending by around 7
percent this year, the biggest annual reduction since the global
financial crisis, deepening an economic chill.
The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe
risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and
prices, saying recent actions by the European Central Bank may
not be enough to ward off deflation.
Across other metals, Shanghai zinc fell as much as
3 percent at one point, dragging LME zinc down 1.5
percent. As one of the more liquid contracts, zinc often
attracts momentum-based funds that exaggerate sharp moves.
LME lead hit a new 17-month low of $1,985.25, while LME
nickel touched its lowest since March at $15,570 a
tonne.
In news, BHP Billiton said on Thursday it
would list a proposed spin-off company comprised of unwanted
businesses on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Australia,
responding to pressure from some investors.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(1 US dollar = 6.1229 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin, Joseph
Radford and Sunil Nair)