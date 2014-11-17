SYDNEY Nov 17 London copper touchest its
highest level a fortnight on Monday in the afterglow of
improving economic signals from the United States, although news
that Japan fell into a surprise recession added a note of
caution.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed to its highest since Nov. 4 at $6,734 a tonne, before
trading flat at $6704.25 a tonne by 0147 GMT from the previous
session when it gained 0.8 percent.
* The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 1.1 percent to 47,660
yuan($7,781) a tonne, having also reached a two-week high.
* Most U.S. retailers reported strong sales in October, a
sign that American consumers were spending with more gusto and
could help keep the economy growing at a brisk pace.
* Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the
third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election
just two years after he took office.
* China's bank lending tumbled in October and money supply
growth cooled, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the
economy and prompting some economists to urge the government to
ratchet up stimulus measures, including cutting interest rates.
* Hedge funds and money managers in gold futures and options
slashed their long bets for a third straight week to their least
bullish in a month as gold prices tumbled, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday. They also cut their copper
shorts.
* China's refined copper output rose 13.6 percent in October
from a year ago to 732,746 tonnes, data from the statistics
bureau showed on Saturday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese stocks skidded on Monday, helping the yen rebound
from a fresh seven-year low against the dollar touched after
data showed Japan unexpectedly fell into recession in the third
quarter as its economy shrank.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(1 US dollar = 6.1255 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)