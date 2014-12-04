* London, Shanghai copper futures stronger
(Adds details, updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY Dec 4 Copper futures strengthened on
Thursday, underpinned by rising oil prices and data showing the
services sector in China grew marginally faster in November.
Copper has gained more than $200 per tonne since sinking to
a 4-1/2-year low on Monday on the back of lower oil prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 1 percent to $6,436.50 a tonne by 0800 GMT, rebounding
from losses the session before.
"We're seeing some improvement in copper thanks to a rebound
in oil," said a commodities trader in Sydney.
Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, gaining
nearly 1 percent along with U.S. futures as a fall in crude
stockpiles in the United States supported prices.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up just over 1 percent at 45,790
yuan ($7,444) a tonne.
Copper, used widely in industrial and consumer applications
also found support after China's services sector grew marginally
faster in November as new orders rose at their quickest pace in
2-1/2 years.
Aluminium picked up after a lacklustre overnight
session, climbing $13.50 to $1,985.50 a tonne.
The aluminium market is showing signs of severe stress as
one investor has scooped up the majority of available cash
metal, roiling prices and stoking supply concerns amid a revival
in demand from the automotive and construction
sectors.
Nickel was $285 firmer at $16,880 a tonne, while
zinc gained $28.75 to $2,243.75.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)