* London, Shanghai copper futures stronger (Adds details, updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY Dec 4 Copper futures strengthened on Thursday, underpinned by rising oil prices and data showing the services sector in China grew marginally faster in November.

Copper has gained more than $200 per tonne since sinking to a 4-1/2-year low on Monday on the back of lower oil prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1 percent to $6,436.50 a tonne by 0800 GMT, rebounding from losses the session before.

"We're seeing some improvement in copper thanks to a rebound in oil," said a commodities trader in Sydney.

Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, gaining nearly 1 percent along with U.S. futures as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up just over 1 percent at 45,790 yuan ($7,444) a tonne.

Copper, used widely in industrial and consumer applications also found support after China's services sector grew marginally faster in November as new orders rose at their quickest pace in 2-1/2 years.

Aluminium picked up after a lacklustre overnight session, climbing $13.50 to $1,985.50 a tonne.

The aluminium market is showing signs of severe stress as one investor has scooped up the majority of available cash metal, roiling prices and stoking supply concerns amid a revival in demand from the automotive and construction sectors.

Nickel was $285 firmer at $16,880 a tonne, while zinc gained $28.75 to $2,243.75.

