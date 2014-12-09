* Upcoming Chinese data expected to be weak
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Dec 9 Aluminium dropped to multi-month
lows in London and Shanghai on Tuesday on concerns over excess
supply while other base metals fell ahead of expected weak
economic data from top metals consumer China.
China's leaders who opened a key economic meeting on Tuesday
have been advised to cut next year's economic growth target to 7
percent.
"We could see some headlines today or tomorrow from the
conference," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at
Bank of China International in London.
"There are data releases this week, including total social
financing, FAI (fixed asset investment) and IP (industrial
production), which most likely will be a bit softer, so that
won't help metals sentiment," she added.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.3 percent to $1,959.50 a tonne in official trading
after touching a session low of $1,952, the weakest in 1-1/2
months.
The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange sank as much as 1.2 percent to 13,245
yuan ($2,139), its lowest level in more than eight months.
"Supply is growing steadily, with new capacity and idled
plants (restarting)," said analyst Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ
China in Beijing. "Demand is sputtering. It's a combination of
weak macroeconomic signals and pre-year-end wind-down."
Some Chinese manufacturers have been exporting
semi-processed aluminium shapes, sidestepping export tariffs and
easing a supply shortage in the rest of the world.
China exported 390,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and
aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished
aluminium products, in November, up from October's 380,000
tonnes.
"We are hearing that the authorities are now tightening the
screws in regards to exports, with closer inspections of
paperwork and metal," Adkins added.
Across other metals, copper failed to trade in official
rings and was bid down 0.8 percent at $6,354.50 a tonne.
Near-term losses are likely to be modest after data showed
short positions in Comex copper hit an all-time high, Fu said.
"That means there's probably some headwinds, but the
near-term downside could be limited because you've already
reached maximum shorts."
LME nickel slid 2.3 percent in official trading to
$16,325 a tonne.
Not only has higher than expected nickel ore shipments from
the Philippines weighed on prices, but global consumption has
also been lacklustre, said Jim Lennon, consultant with Macquarie
in London.
"Demand has weakened in Q4 in part due to falling nickel
prices, leading to heavy destocking in stainless steel. We now
don't expect a deficit (in the global nickel market) until Q2
2015," Lennon told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
Zinc shed 0.8 percent in official rings to $2,199 a
tonne, lead lost 1.1 percent to $2,012.50 after touching
a three-week low, and tin dipped 0.3 percent to $20,400.
