SHANGHAI Dec 25 Shanghai copper futures inched
up slightly on Thursday, as hopes of new official measures to
invigorate the economy offered support for prices, even though
domestic demand for the metal continued to sag.
In a sign of weak local demand, spot premiums for copper in
Shanghai bonded warehouses fell to just 80 yuan ($13) a tonne,
compared with between $40-$50 in the start of the month.
However, prices were supported by reports that Beijing is
moving to ease liquidity inside banks to help the economy.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.29 percent to settle at 45,630
yuan a tonne. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Christmas
and Boxing Day.
"Chinese copper consumption has been weak because of the
economic slowdown, while the year-end credit tightness has
dampened demand further," said Yan Duanhong, an analyst at
Jinrui Futures.
"But talks that Beijing is going to ease liquidity is
supporting prices."
China Business News reported on Wednesday that the central
bank is planning to include interbank lending by non-bank
financial institutions as part of the calculated deposit base,
which will expand the base for calculating the loan-to-deposit
ratios.
Quoting unnamed insider sources who attended a meeting with
the central bank, the report said 24 major financial
institutions were also told that even if interbank assets are
including in the base, they may not need to set aside additional
reserves, leaving more liquidity available for lending and
investment.
LME copper fell on Wednesday as a strong dollar, weak oil
prices and dimming demand prospects in top consumer China more
than offset a brightening U.S. economic picture.
U.S. jobless claims data beat forecasts, while data on
Tuesday showed the economy grew at 5.0 percent in the third
quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years and the strongest sign
yet that growth has decisively shifted into higher gear.
($1 = 6.2018 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Eric
Meijer)