By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 London copper edged lower on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session to trade around its lowest in four-and-a-half years on worries about slowing demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent, or $9.75 a tonne, to $6,280.25 by 0705 GMT, after hitting $6,230 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since June 2010.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 0.2 percent higher at 45,290 yuan a tonne.

"We think the price has a little bit more room to fall, I will not be surprised to see prices go down to $6,000 a tonne," said one metals trader in Shanghai.

"The low price has more to do with people's expectation on how Chinese demand is going to be in the coming year. Obviously, no one has strong confidence and tightening of liquidity in China has been causing some concern."

China consumes about 45 percent of the world's copper.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector likely slowed to a 18-month low in December, a Reuters poll showed earlier, adding to signs of a protracted economic malaise that may prompt authorities to roll out more stimulus measures.

In a bid to boost liquidity and reinvigorate productive business investment, the People's Bank of China will change rules governing how loan-to-deposit ratios are calculated at banks starting from next year.

Still, a top Chinese government think tank said on Monday the country's economic growth is expected to slow to 7 percent next year from a forecast 7.3 percent this year.

Copper inventories stored in the Shanghai Futures Exchange's affiliated warehouses jumped some 14 percent from a week ago to hit a near-five-month high of 105,522 tonnes on Friday.

A stronger dollar added pressure on metals. The euro dipped to a 29-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as the announcement of a snap election in Greece threw the country into a fresh round of political turmoil.

Three month LME tin (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry, Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)