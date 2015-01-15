* Traders see rallies capped, buyers at lower levels
* China bonded premiums climb $5 to $85 - Shmet
* Big interest by consumers for copper hedging
(Updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 15 Copper rose on Thursday on a mix
of bargain-hunting, short-covering and hedging by consumers, a
day after its biggest slide in more than three years, but more
losses were expected.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 1.7 percent higher at $5,640 a tonne, rebounding from a
5.3 percent loss on Wednesday -- its biggest one-day fall since
October 2011.
The price tumbled more than 8 percent at one point in
Wednesday's session, to a 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 a tonne,
after a downward revision to global growth by the World Bank and
falls in oil prices amplified fears about the outlook for the
economy and demand.
"The financial investors are probably taking some profits
from their shorts, and others are taking an opportunity for
bargain hunting, plus my colleagues have seen massive interest
in copper hedging from consumers," said analyst Daniel
Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"They're very interested to hedge their needs, even over
longer periods, at current price levels."
Three-month volumes picked up to over 17,000 lots after an
unusually quiet start to the session following such a big slide,
suggesting much of the physical market was sidelined, waiting
for the dust to clear.
Some traders saw sellers emerging above $5,650, with buyers
lurking around $5,500-5,450.
Briesemann said after a brief rebound, prices were likely to
head lower again.
"From the fundamental view, the current prices cannot be
justified, but I don't think fundamentals are playing such an
important role at the moment, so we need to look at the
technical side, where the next support level is between $5,000
and $5,230," he said.
The most traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange cut losses to 2.9 percent at 40,920
yuan ($6,612) a tonne, off overnight lows near 5 percent.
Reflecting tepid physical demand, in Shanghai, bonded
premiums climbed just $5 on Wednesday. CU-BMPBW-SHMET
Supporting the market, investors bet on an increased chance
of policy stimulus after disappointing China bank loan data.
But adding to bearish sentiment, Japan's core machinery
orders rose less than expected in November, as renewed global
growth concerns appeared to temper corporate spending plans and
cast fresh doubts over how quickly the economy can recover from
recession.
In other markets, a shock move by Switzerland to abandon its
more than three-year-old cap on the franc sent the currency
soaring and Europe's shares and bond yields tumbling.
Other metals also recovered from the previous session's
multi-month lows, with aluminium up 1 percent to close
at $1,791, zinc ending 1.3 percent up at $2,063, nickel
up 1.2 percent at $14,475 and lead up 0.7
percent at $1,780.
Tin closed 0.1 percent down at $19,355.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
($1 = 6.1944 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London and Melanie
Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)