By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 27 London copper climbed away
from a four-week low on Wednesday as investors covered short
positions, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar after
improving U.S. economic data backed the case for an interest
rate rise soon.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.6 percent to $6,139 a tonne by 0745 GMT, after a drop
of around 1 percent in the previous session when it touched its
weakest since April 29 at $6,105.
The most traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 44,420 yuan
($7,160) a tonne. It faced strong resistance at the 200-day
moving average of 44,500 yuan.
Copper is getting little help from the lacklustre economic
outlook in top consumer China.
"Even if you get some early signs which show you some
improvement ... the macro story in China doesn't look good,"
said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong
Kong.
"The only area that is more debatable is the supply side.
Here copper gives you a little bit of an edge. We are still
calling for a $6,350 short-term target - three months - with
room to go for $6,700 in the second half," he said.
Chinese industrial sector profits rose 2.6 percent in
April, the first annual rise since last September, National
Bureau of Statistics data showed, in a sign that the central
bank's easing measures may finally be filtering into the real
economy.
In other metals, ShFE tin slid 1.9 percent, tracking
Tuesday's loses in LME tin on supply concerns as Myanmar
ramps up mine production. LME tin fell to its lowest in a month
at $15,330 a tonne on Wednesday after losing nearly 2 pct on
Tuesday.
Macquarie noted that China imported large volumes of tin
ores and concentrates in April, "once again illustrating why the
market is oversupplied and why supply cuts from Indonesia
(rather than simply rhetoric) are required".
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of refined tin, said it
would introduce strict new rules for shipments in a renewed
effort to stamp out illegal mining and support prices.
JP Morgan has kept its short trading recommendations in both
December LME aluminium and zinc. "We believe prices of
both metals have further to fall in the coming weeks
before aligning with market fundamentals."
