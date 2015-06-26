* Chinese shares post some of their heaviest losses in seven years * Huge Chinese nickel imports not demand-driven -Natixis * Coming up: University of Michigan consumer sentiment, 1400 GMT (Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 26 Copper and other base metals fell on Friday after a rout in Chinese shares and worries about Greek debt talks over the weekend. Shares in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, on Friday posted some of their worst losses in seven years. "I certainly think the sharp drop in Chinese equities will have a negative effect, and that is probably the main factor today," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.5 percent down at $5,744 a tonne in official midday activity after a small gain from the previous session. Prices were poised to log a weekly climb of nearly 2 percent, but were still facing a monthly loss of 4 percent. LME aluminium dropped 0.8 percent to $1,710 a tonne in official rings. Also weighing on the market were last-ditch efforts expected on Saturday to avert a Greek debt default. Losses in copper were modest, however, since some investors saw early signs that Chinese stimulus measures may be feeding into fragile support for the market, curbing the impact of a seasonal slowdown in demand. "Although the dollar has been strong, copper prices have been relatively stable. That suggests that people are becoming more optimistic," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance. Another sign of relative strength in copper was that buyers in China's domestic market have this week paid the highest premiums since January for spot refined copper. LME nickel sagged 1.3 percent to $12,550 a tonne in official rings, now teetering towards a six-year low of $12,205 struck in mid-April. Traders have been shipping metal to China in the expectation that the ShFE will list a broader array of brands for delivery against its new contract. "For us, this refined metal arriving in China is purely and simply a play related to the attempted squeeze that kicked off in May. It's no reflection of stronger Chinese demand for nickel," Brown said. Backing up that theory, one Singapore-based trader noted a narrowing gap in China between premiums for domestic and global brands. "I don't think it's consumption related," he said. Among other metals, zinc shed 0.5 percent to $2,025 a tonne in official trading, but other metals failed to trade in official rings. Lead was bid 0.2 percent lower to $1,788 and tin was bid down 0.9 percent at $14,750. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Editing by William Hardy and David Goodman)