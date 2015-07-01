* U.S. private payrolls see largest gain in six months
* Greece says ready to accept most creditor conditions
* China official June PMI comes in at 50.2 vs expected 50.3
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 1 Most base metals rebounded on
Wednesday on brighter prospects for a Greek bailout deal and
after solid U.S. economic data that spurred hopes for stronger
demand.
Many investors scrambled to close out short positions after
profiting from sharp falls over the past two days when some
metals hit multi-year lows.
"The short-term downtrend has been broken," said Gianclaudio
Torlizzi of consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.
"Aluminium, zinc and lead look nice on the charts, they will
likely see nice short-covering over the next few weeks," he told
Reuters Global Metals Forum.
Metals joined euro zone stocks and peripheral bonds in
climbing after Greece said it was ready to accept a bailout
offer from its international creditors if some conditions were
changed.
"There's a recognition that even in the worst scenario, if
Greece leaves the euro zone, it's not necessarily going to have
a deep negative impact on global growth, which is ultimately
what commodities are interested in," said Caroline Bain, senior
commodities economist at Capital Economics.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 2.1 percent to close at $1,727 a tonne while zinc
gained 2.3 percent to $2,046. Both metals scored the
biggest percentage daily gains in about two months.
Copper lagged with a rise of 0.2 percent to end at
$5,775 a tonne.
Bolstering the market was upbeat data that showed U.S.
private employers hired the most workers in six months in June
and factory activity accelerated.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded slightly
in June, not as much as expected but offering some signs that
the world's second-largest economy may be starting to level out
after a series of support measures.
"Although the data wasn't particularly encouraging on China,
it's not getting any worse. And given the loosening we've had,
both monetary and fiscal, there perhaps is the expectation that
things could start to pick up," Bain said.
Tin was the biggest mover, surging 4.4 percent to
close at $14,545 a tonne, the biggest percentage gain in 10
weeks, after sliding 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
"The tin market shows few signs of tightness yet and the
current macro environment is not propitious," said Stephen
Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas in London. "But we do
think that in a longer-term context the LME price is
unsustainably low."
Nickel ended up 0.4 percent at $12,025 a tonne. On
Tuesday it slid over 8 percent to a low of $10,795 a tonne, its
weakest since April 2009, before clawing back losses to end
slightly higher.
Tuesday's price swings came after the Shanghai Futures
Exchange announced it would accept global brands for delivery
against its contract, freeing up supply.
Lead rose 1.4 percent to finish at $1,784 a tonne.
