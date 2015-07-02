* Copper premiums depressed worldwide on oversupply -Triland

* Traders eye U.S. data, Greek situation for direction

* Coming Up: US Non-farm Payrolls for June at 1230 GMT (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, July 2 London copper rose on Thursday as strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about factory growth in Asia, with a jobs report later in the session expected to support the view that the world's biggest economy is gaining steam.

Expansion at U.S. factories was set to buttress copper demand while evidence that China's economy stabilised in June, given Beijing's supportive fiscal measures, was also expected to underpin demand in the second half, said analyst Helen Lau at Hong Kong's Argonaut Securities.

"We expect to see a continuous recovery in copper prices ahead," she said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.3 percent to $5,792 a tonne by 0716 GMT, after a steady close on Wednesday.

Traders are now eyeing an employment report from the U.S. government on Thursday for more cues.

U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in June, an ADP National Employment Report showed, and factory activity picked up, providing fresh evidence the economy was gathering momentum after contracting at the start of 2015.

In London and China, copper prices fell around 4 percent in June. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded at 42,200 yuan ($6,802.50) a tonne, up 0.6 percent from the previous close.

"Physical demand is low with in-warehouse premiums generally below $20 worldwide," said broker Triland in a note.

Among other metals, ShFE lead surged by 3.5 percent fuelled in part by short-covering, given dim demand from its key battery sector.

"The physical market has not improved - still low buying interest," a source at a lead smelter said. Battery makers had secured more than 80 percent of their needs on fixed term deals, so had little need to buy from the spot market, she said.

ShFE zinc climbed 2 percent, while ShFE nickel and tin were up more than 1.5 percent. LME tin slipped 0.7 percent after surging 4.5 percent on Wednesday.

More buying is waiting at least for aluminium, lead and zinc, whose chart pictures were improving, traders said.

Investors, however, remained cautious amid uncertainty over whether Greece can step back from an economic abyss after its debt default to the International Monetary Fund, and doubts over its future in the euro zone.

A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged Greeks to reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union partners before a referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's future in Europe.

($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi)