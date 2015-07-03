* Shrinking concentrate supply a potential plus for copper
* Japan Q3 aluminium premiums fall to six-year low
(Adds closing prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 3 Copper slipped on Friday
alongside other markets on worries about the fallout from
Greece, but losses are likely to be capped by a weaker dollar
and expectations that further price falls could lead to
production cuts.
Greece will vote on Sunday in a bailout referendum that
could decide whether the country stays in the euro zone.
"Base metals are following equities; there isn't very much
liquidity," one trader said. "But Greece really isn't an issue
for metals. It's what happens in China that's important."
Prices of copper, used in power and construction, are
expected to come under pressure in coming weeks from a seasonal
lull in Chinese demand. China accounts for about half of global
consumption estimated at about 22 million tonnes this year.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
untraded at the close but bid at $5,758 a tonne from $5,795 at
Thursday's close.
A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
such as copper cheaper for holders of other currencies.
"The (U.S.) jobs report yesterday weakened the dollar," said
Vivienne Lloyd, analyst at Macquarie. "Prices here exert a lot
of pressure for production cuts."
And shrinking supplies of high-quality concentrate in the
first half of this year because of disruptions in top miner
Chile are a potential plus for copper.
Three-month aluminium closed at $1,710 a tonne, down
from $1,724 on Thursday. Aluminium is already under pressure
from excess supply, a problem that is likely to worsen as metal
leaves LME-approved warehouses at a faster rate after new
measures to reduce queues.
This oversupply is reflected in the physical premiums for
aluminium over the LME cash contract. In Japan,
aluminium premiums for July-September shipments were mostly set
at a six-year low of $100 a tonne, plunging 74 percent from the
previous quarter.
Nickel fell 1.6 percent to $12,000 a tonne, zinc
edged down to $2,019 from $2,022 and lead was
bid at $1,769 from $1,792. Tin fell to $14,350 from $14,450.
"Somewhat unexpectedly, Indonesian exports of refined tin
rose last month, despite the majority of producers signing up to
an agreement to maintain a 4,000-tonne ceiling on monthly
exports," Capital Economics said in a note.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)