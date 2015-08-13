* London copper up for 2nd day as yuan's decline slows
* Copper bounces from last session's six-year low
(Recasts with recovery in copper, updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Copper rose for a second
session on Thursday as expectations of no further devaluation of
Chinese yuan pressured the dollar and buoyed hopes of demand
revival in the world's biggest importer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7 percent to $5,224.50 a tonne by 0737 GMT, after hitting a
six-year low of $5,062 a tonne in the last session.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed 1.7 percent
higher at 39,580 yuan a tonne.
China's central bank has stepped up intervention in yuan
trading, ordering state banks to buy yuan at designated rates on
behalf of the monetary authorities, among other emergency
measures, banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The dollar held above a one-month low against a
basket of currencies as the yuan's fall slowed, easing worries
that China was trying to sharply devalue its currency to gain
competitive advantage.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for
non-U.S. investors.
"A change in exchange rate policy by the Chinese authorities
raises as many questions as answers but increases the
possibility of a weaker period for the Chinese yuan," Macquarie
said in a research note.
"Our base case remains for only a small devaluation, which
will not have a large impact."
Chinese importers using bonded copper stocks as collateral
for short-term dollar loans face rising costs after the
unexpected depreciation of the yuan, potentially forcing smaller
firms to give up metal to banks for resale in the coming
quarter.
Still, copper has faced pressure after agitating contract
workers at the world's biggest copper producer, Chile's
state-owned Codelco, agreed to suspend a three-week
strike.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Gopakumar Warrier)