BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133% to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
SINGAPORE Oct 2 Copper edged higher on Friday as production cuts by top miners put a floor under the market which slid 1.3 percent in the last session, but trading was thin with top consumer China on holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1 percent to $5,100 a tonne by 0027 GMT. The market hit its highest since Sept. 22 at $5,230 on Thursday but it could not hold ground as optimism faded about stronger demand prospects in China.
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed until Wednesday for a week of national holidays.
* Activity at larger, Chinese state factories shrank for a second straight month in September, but the pace of contraction was slower than in August.
* Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by London-listed Anglo American Plc and Glencore, said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
* That is not a large amount in a market estimated at around 23 million tonnes this year, but it adds to recent announcements about output cuts and reinforces expectations of miners taking out more capacity.
* Indonesia's stop-start tin exports are set to continue beyond next month, industry officials said, with miners struggling to adapt to a second wave of export rules in as many months.
* Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the solder material, introduced new rules for shipments from Aug. 1, which resulted in no shipments throughout August as companies awaited export approval from the central government.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar slipped in early trading on Friday, after mixed U.S. data provided little clarity on the timing of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the session.
DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sep 1400 U.S. Durable goods Aug 1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug
