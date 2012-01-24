SINGAPORE, Jan 24 London copper futures were little changed on Tuesday after posting their biggest single-day gain in nearly two weeks in the previous session, boosted by hopes of brisk Chinese demand and dwindling inventories at LME warehouses. Trading in Asia remained slow with most markets, including top copper consumer China, still away for the Lunar New Year holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was off $5 at $8,360 a tonne by 0120 GMT. Volume on LME Select was a slim 71 lots. * The industrial metal jumped 1.8 percent on Monday, its sharpest rise since Jan. 12, helped by the euro's surge to near three-week highs against the dollar, China's record imports of refined copper in December and falling stockpiles at LME warehouses. * Hopes that Chinese demand will stay strong and large stock withdrawals in London warehouses, along with expections global production may continue to be hit by disruptions, have combined to lift copper by 10 percent so far this year. * Copper stockpiles monitored by the London Metal Exchange MCU-STOCKS stood at 345,775 tonnes, the lowest since October 2009. * The world refined copper market was in deficit by 296,000 tonnes during the first 10 months of 2011, down from a deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the same period in 2010, the International Copper Study Group said. * Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro zone officials said, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of default. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a setback. * U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday as investors took a break from a recent rally, awaiting earnings from bellwethers such as Apple later in the week. * U.S. crude futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday due to concerns over supply after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude, while Tehran threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jan 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jan 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Jan 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1355 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 1500 U.S Richmond Fed manufacturing, services Jan First day of Federal Reserve's two-day policysetting meeting Base metals prices at 0120 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8360.00 -5.00 -0.06 10.00 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60720 160 +0.26 9.68 HG COPPER MAR2 379.95 0.15 +0.03 10.58 LME Alum 2239.75 1.75 +0.08 10.88 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16395 30 +0.18 3.47 LME Zinc 2057.00 -2.00 -0.10 11.49 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15855 195 +1.25 7.16 LME Nickel 20305.00 0.00 +0.00 8.52 LME Lead 2244.00 0.00 +0.00 10.27 SHFE PB FUT 16120.00 120.00 +0.75 5.46 LME Tin 22150.00 0.00 +0.00 15.36 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1224 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Miral Fahmy)