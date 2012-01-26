* LME copper heads for a third week of gains
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 London copper rose
for a second day on Thursday as a pledge by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates low bolstered investor
expectations that demand for commodities will increase.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1 percent at $8,468 a tonne by 0709 GMT, extending gains from
the previous session. Prices have risen 3 percent this week, and
are set for a third straight week of gains.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting the U.S. central
bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it
announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at
least late 2014.
"The key takeaway is that the Bernanke-led FOMC is prepared
to push the envelope on monetary policy to foster a stronger
economic recovery in a context of price stability," said Thomas
Lam, a Singapore-based chief economist at OSK-DMG, a joint
venture of Malaysian securities firm OSK Holdings Bhd. and
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG.
Copper climbed to a four-month peak of $8,475 per tonne late
on Wednesday, building on the strength of its 2012 risk-on rally
after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low
through 2014.
Dollar-priced commodities also gained as a weaker greenback
made them cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
The dollar index eased slightly to 79.343, while the
euro rose to a five-week high of $1.3127.
LME copper may end the current rally around $8,506
a tonne, and retrace to the Wednesday low of $8,276 thereafter,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
The world refined copper market stood in a 296,000-tonne
deficit during the first 10 months of last year, down from a
deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the January to October period in
2010, an industry report showed on Monday.
Base metals prices at 0709 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8468.00 84.00 +1.00 11.42
HG COPPER MAR2 384.75 1.80 +0.47 11.98
LME Alum 2267.00 15.00 +0.67 12.23
LME Zinc 2170.00 -5.00 -0.23 17.62
LME Nickel 21009.00 69.00 +0.33 12.29
LME Lead 2285.00 3.00 +0.13 12.29
LME Tin 22650.00 200.00 +0.89 17.97
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2025
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
