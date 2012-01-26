* LME copper heads for a third week of gains * Copper may end the rally around $8,506 - technicals * Shanghai Exchange closes for Lunar New Year holiday * Coming Up: U.S. initial jobless claims; 1330 GMT (Updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 London copper rose for a second day on Thursday as a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low bolstered investor expectations that demand for commodities will increase. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1 percent at $8,468 a tonne by 0709 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. Prices have risen 3 percent this week, and are set for a third straight week of gains. The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. "The key takeaway is that the Bernanke-led FOMC is prepared to push the envelope on monetary policy to foster a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability," said Thomas Lam, a Singapore-based chief economist at OSK-DMG, a joint venture of Malaysian securities firm OSK Holdings Bhd. and Germany's Deutsche Bank AG. Copper climbed to a four-month peak of $8,475 per tonne late on Wednesday, building on the strength of its 2012 risk-on rally after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low through 2014. Dollar-priced commodities also gained as a weaker greenback made them cheaper for investors holding other currencies. The dollar index eased slightly to 79.343, while the euro rose to a five-week high of $1.3127. LME copper may end the current rally around $8,506 a tonne, and retrace to the Wednesday low of $8,276 thereafter, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. The world refined copper market stood in a 296,000-tonne deficit during the first 10 months of last year, down from a deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the January to October period in 2010, an industry report showed on Monday. Base metals prices at 0709 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8468.00 84.00 +1.00 11.42 HG COPPER MAR2 384.75 1.80 +0.47 11.98 LME Alum 2267.00 15.00 +0.67 12.23 LME Zinc 2170.00 -5.00 -0.23 17.62 LME Nickel 21009.00 69.00 +0.33 12.29 LME Lead 2285.00 3.00 +0.13 12.29 LME Tin 22650.00 200.00 +0.89 17.97 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2025 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Editing by Sugita Katyal, Himani Sarkar)