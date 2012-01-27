KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 Copper fell from a four-month high on Friday, but prices were on track for their third straight week of gains with the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus measures supporting sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.6 percent to $8,540.25 a tonne by 0115 GMT, reversing some of the previous session's 2.5 percent gain. The metal is headed for an almost 4 percent increase this week. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said earlier this week the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. * Japanese copper smelters are talking with miners in Canada and elsewhere on copper term processing fees for 2012, aiming to clinch fees of over $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 cent a pound after breaking up talks with global miner BHP . * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold is loading two ships at its Indonesian port, sources said on Thursday, in a fresh sign that work at the world's second-largest copper mine is returning to normal after a three-month strike. * Anglo American posted a rise in quarterly output for its key commodities, with iron ore up and copper boosted by a ramped-up Los Bronces mine in Chile. * Two of the world's biggest iron ore carriers are due to arrive in the Philippines for the first time next month, shipping data showed, as Brazilian mining giant Vale looks to use the country as an alternative base to reach Chinese ports. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years encouraged carry trades funded in dollars. * A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks. * A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead. * Greece and its private creditors will continue talks on debt restructuring on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days after making progress on Thursday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Chevron Corp earnings Q4 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Dec 2011 1330 U.S. GDP Q4 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8540.25 -49.75 -0.58 12.37 HG COPPER MAR2 387.80 -2.35 -0.60 12.86 LME Alum 2269.75 -6.25 -0.27 12.36 LME Zinc 2195.00 -10.00 -0.45 18.97 LME Nickel 21550.00 -50.00 -0.23 15.18 LME Lead 2320.00 -5.00 -0.22 14.00 LME Tin 24005.00 0.00 +0.00 25.03 COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)