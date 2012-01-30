KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 Copper recoiled on Monday from a four-month high on investor caution ahead of expected details on a debt swap agreement for Greece that's seen as key to avoiding a disorderly default. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down to $8,508.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after reaching $8,679.50 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 16. Prices are headed for the biggest monthly gain since October, with an increase of 12 percent. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.1 percent to 61,380 yuan ($9,700) a tonne. The exchange re-opened Monday after a week long closure because of the Lunar New Year holiday. * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's will appoint a new chief executive at its Indonesian unit, the Arizona-based miner said on Friday, as it looks to turn the page after it made an agreement last month to end a crippling three-month strike. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro hovered at six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as investors awaited confirmation that Greece has secured a long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a messy default. * U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their net long position in gold, silver and copper futures and options in the week ended Jan. 24, as prices of the metals climbed, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures showed. * The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, but a strong rebuilding of stocks by businesses and weak spending on capital goods hinted at slower growth in early 2012. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EZ Business climate Jan 2012 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Personal income mm Dec Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8508.50 -21.50 -0.25 11.95 SHFE CU FUT APR2 61380 660 +1.09 10.87 HG COPPER MAR2 386.70 -2.20 -0.57 12.54 LME Alum 2254.00 -11.00 -0.49 11.58 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16435 40 +0.24 3.72 LME Zinc 2132.00 -18.00 -0.84 15.56 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16280 425 +2.68 10.04 LME Nickel 21600.00 -100.00 -0.46 15.45 LME Lead 2285.00 -10.00 -0.44 12.29 SHFE PB FUT 16400.00 280.00 +1.74 7.29 LME Tin 24300.00 -100.00 -0.41 26.56 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1666 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)