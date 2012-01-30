* LME copper declines from four-month high * Shanghai copper resumes trade after week-long holiday * Greece debt swap details prompt investor caution * Coming Up: Euro zone business climate; 1000 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 Copper pulled back on Monday from a four-month high on investor caution ahead of expected details on a debt swap agreement for Greece that's seen as key to avoiding a disorderly default. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9 percent to $8,455 a tonne by 0436 GMT, after reaching $8,679.50 on Friday, the highest since Sept. 16. Prices are headed for the biggest monthly gain since October, with an increase of 11 percent. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,960 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. The exchange re-opened Monday after a week-long closure because of the Lunar New Year holiday. European Union leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone at a summit on Monday, the first for this year, and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation. Still, Greece's negotiations with creditors to prevent a disorderly default are hanging over markets. "Whatever deal they cut at this point is will only extend the rope a little for Greece to hold on to," said Song Seng Wun, regional economist at CIMB Research in Singapore. "They have to cut a deal without which all sides will lose." The euro came off six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, as investors took profits made on its strongest weekly rally in more than a quarter and awaited a debt deal between Greece and its private creditors. Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their net long position in gold, silver and copper futures and options in the week ended Jan. 24, as prices of the metals climbed, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures showed. Copper slipped in moderate volume on Friday as U.S. economic growth figures disappointed investors. The U.S. economy, the world's largest, grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, but a strong rebuilding of stocks by businesses and weak spending on capital goods hinted at slower growth in early 2012. Base metals prices at 0436 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8455.00 -75.00 -0.88 11.25 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60960 240 +0.40 10.12 HG COPPER MAR2 384.25 -4.65 -1.20 11.83 LME Alum 2243.75 -21.25 -0.94 11.08 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16340 -55 -0.34 3.12 LME Zinc 2115.00 -35.00 -1.63 14.63 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16120 265 +1.67 8.96 LME Nickel 21520.00 -180.00 -0.83 15.02 LME Lead 2259.00 -36.00 -1.57 11.01 SHFE PB FUT 16240.00 120.00 +0.74 6.25 LME Tin 24275.00 -125.00 -0.51 26.43 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1526 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)