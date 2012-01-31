KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 London copper inched up on Tuesday, heading for its biggest gain in three months, on cautious optimism that demand for the industrial metal will rebound this year with Asian economies generally resilient in the face of global financial turmoil. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.22 percent to $8,447.75 a tonne by 0117 GMT, after its biggest decline in more than a week in the previous session. Prices fell 1.1 percent on Monday, the largest one-day drop since Jan. 20. Futures are set for an increase of 11 percent this month. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.5 percent to 60,640 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. * Asian economies remain "generally resilient" in the face of global financial turmoil and a growing debt crisis in the euro zone, the IMF's top official for Asia and the Pacific said on Monday. * Workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's mid-sized Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile are poised to strike after labor contract negotiations with the mining company broke down, a union leader said on Monday. * Chile's copper output jumped in December from the same month a year earlier but clocked a 3.2 percent drop in 2011 from a year earlier as falling ore grades, labor woes and weather problems hammered the world's top producer, the government said on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares and the euro struggled on Tuesday as stumbling talks on Greek debt restructuring reignited concerns over funding in other highly indebted countries, with markets starting to worry that Portugal might need a second bailout. * The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011 0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Nov 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Nov 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan Base metals prices at 0117 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8447.75 18.75 +0.22 11.15 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60640 320 +0.53 9.54 HG COPPER MAR2 384.15 1.50 +0.39 11.80 LME Alum 2273.00 -6.00 -0.26 12.52 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16335 60 +0.37 3.09 LME Zinc 2116.25 -7.75 -0.36 14.70 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16060 120 +0.75 8.55 LME Nickel 21326.00 21.00 +0.10 13.98 LME Lead 2262.50 -2.50 -0.11 11.18 SHFE PB FUT 16170.00 50.00 +0.31 5.79 LME Tin 23975.00 0.00 +0.00 24.87 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1934 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Sugita Katyal)