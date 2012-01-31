* Copper heads for 11 pct gain in Jan; biggest in 3 mths * Euro zone debt crisis worries blunt Asian demand optimism * Coming Up: U.S. consumer confidence; 1500 GMT (Adds comments, updates prices) By Jane Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 London copper was steady on Tuesday after two straight days of decline as investors focused on the funding needs of Greece and Portugal, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis blunting optimism that Asian demand will remain strong. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange Was down 0.12 percent at $8,419.25 a tonne by 0525 GMT, after its biggest decline in more than a week in the previous session. Copper is headed for its biggest gain in three months, set for an increase of 11 percent in January. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.2 percent to 60,450 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. "Copper is a bellwether for global growth and any sort of negative macro themes will mean copper will be pressured," said Natalie Robertson, a commodity strategist at ANZ Investment Bank in Melbourne. "The market's still very much watching what's happening in Greece and now Portugal is starting to come back into the picture. That's quite a worry." Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" on talks for a debt swap deal between the government and private bond holders, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week. J.P. Morgan cut its price forecasts for base metals for 2012 as price gains so far this year aren't sustainable, the investment bank said. Still, the IMF's top official for Asia and the Pacific said on Monday that Asian economies remain "generally resilient" in the face of global financial turmoil and a growing debt crisis in the euro zone. In northern Chile, workers of a union at Teck Resources Ltd's mid-sized Quebrada Blanca copper mine are poised to strike after labor contract talks with the mining company broke down, a union leader said on Monday. Chile's copper output jumped in December from a year earlier but registered a drop of 3.2 percent in 2011 from the prior year as falling ore grades, labor woes and weather problems hammered the world's top producer, the government said on Monday. Base metals prices at 0525 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8419.25 -9.75 -0.12 10.78 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60450 130 +0.22 9.19 HG COPPER MAR2 382.55 -0.05 -0.03 11.34 LME Alum 2271.25 -7.75 -0.34 12.44 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16300 25 +0.15 2.87 LME Zinc 2105.00 -19.00 -0.89 14.09 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15990 50 +0.31 8.08 LME Nickel 21336.00 31.00 +0.15 14.04 LME Lead 2264.00 -1.00 -0.04 11.25 SHFE PB FUT 16135.00 15.00 +0.09 5.56 LME Tin 24150.00 175.00 +0.73 25.78 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1763 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)