By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 1 London copper was steady on Wednesday, buoyed by a rosier-than-expected official estimate for Chinese factory growth, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar and ahead of slew of manufacturing data later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,332 at 0140 GMT, up by 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close. Copper posted gains of 9.7 percent in January. * The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down by 0.9 percent to 59,920 yuan a tonne. * China banned a giant new class of ship from its ports on Tuesday, a move that checks efforts by mining giant Vale SA to cut the cost of shipping iron ore to its largest market and risks straining trade relations with Brazil. * Finland's Outokumpu Oyj plans to buy ThyssenKrupp AG's stainless steel business in a deal worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) designed to fend off cut-price Asian competition. * A cold snap in Europe has come too late to kick-start demand for battery material lead after a milder-than-usual start to winter in the Northern hemisphere dampened demand in the first quarter. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) inched up to 50.5 in January from 50.3 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. *The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen. * Asian stock markets eased after yesterday's weaker U.S. data scaled back recent optimism it might escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis. On Tuesday, home prices and business activity in the U.S. Midwest missed expectations and consumer confidence fell unexpectedly. * U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery. DATA/EVENTS * 0230 GMT - China HSBC Manufacturing PMI * 0830 GMT - Swiss PMI for January * 0843 GMT - Italy Markit/Adaci Manufacturing PMI for January * 0848 GMT - France Markit Manufacturing PMI for January * 0853 GMT - German Markit/Bme Manufacturing PMI for January * 0858 GMT - Euro Zone Markit Manufacturing PMI for January * 1000 GMT - Eurozone Flash Inflation for January * 1315 GMT - ADP releases employment report for January * 1500 GMT - U.S. ISM For January * 1500 GMT - U.S. Construction Spending for December * N/A U.S. Vehicle sales for January PRICES Base metals prices at 0138 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8344.25 24.25 +0.29 9.79 SHFE CU FUT APR2 59900 -720 -1.19 8.20 HG COPPER MAR2 378.60 -0.40 -0.11 10.19 LME Alum 2250.50 11.50 +0.51 11.41 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16255 -50 -0.31 2.59 LME Zinc 2098.00 -8.00 -0.38 13.71 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15945 -120 -0.75 7.77 LME Nickel 20705.00 -150.00 -0.72 10.66 LME Lead 2205.00 -8.00 -0.36 8.35 SHFE PB FUT 16060.00 -100.00 -0.62 5.07 LME Tin 24345.00 0.00 +0.00 26.80 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1673 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by John Mair)