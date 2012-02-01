* Shanghai, London price spreads flag limp China demand * Goldman Sachs closes out long copper position * Coming up: European PMIs, US Factory ISM, construction spending (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 1 London copper traded steady on Wednesday, underpinned by Chinese data that reinforced Beijing's commitment to economic growth, but gains were capped ahead of data expected to show European and U.S. economies got off to a slow start in 2012. Two separate surveys of Chinese manufacturing activity showed stuttering growth in the world's second largest economy. A government survey indicated a slight upturn in production in January, but a private sector report suggested factory activity shrank for a third month. Taken together, they suggest that Beijing's pro-growth policies will remain in place in the coming months, which broadly lends support to industrial metals by freeing up cash for consumers. "The China PMI probably prevented an earlier and bigger sell off. Before the PMIs, the mood seemed to be a bit more risk-off -- the dollar has been stronger the last few days -- but there's a lot of data noise today and people are just taking a prudent approach," Singapore-based analyst Nick Trevethan of ANZ said. "The market had been waiting to see what would happen when the Chinese came back but they didn't leap in with both feet, which has given people a reason to be cautious. There is pent up buying out there -- but not at these prices," he added. Chinese businesses reopened on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,320 at 0319 GMT, flat against Tuesday's close, having hit 4-month highs of $8,679.50 a tonne on Friday. Copper posted gains of 9.5 percent in January. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down by 0.9 percent to 59,730 yuan a tonne. Traders said investors were also wary ahead of manufacturing data releases from the United States and Europe, which are likely to show that demand remained slow in January. China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand last year, and global markets have been watching, mostly in vain, for signs that Chinese buyers are returning to the market. London copper remains almost $375 more expensive than Shanghai copper on a cash basis, denting the allure of imports to China, while the front month Shanghai contract remains at a steep discount to the most-actively traded third month contract, reflecting a lack of nearby demand. Goldman Sachs also said it had closed its long copper trade and took profit on Monday, saying the rally in the LME copper price has moved ahead of current fundamentals. A South American metals merchant that exports copper cathode to China said he expected Chinese orders to come in next week. "On the physical side, things have yet to pick up yet, although we have heard from clients in China that we should prepare for some purchase orders come next Monday. "We have booked one small cargo of non-registered Cathode at a flat premium (for) major Chinese ports," the merchant said. Copper prices are also likely to gain support from a looming strike by workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in 2010. The workers have ratified strike action after contract negotiations with the firm broke down, a union leader said late on Tuesday. A labor stoppage at Quebrada Blanca would come on the heels of a wave of mining strikes last year which battered output in top copper producer Chile. In other metals, a cold snap in Europe has come too late to kick-start demand for battery material lead after a milder-than-usual start to winter in the Northern hemisphere dampened demand in the first quarter. Base metals prices at 0331 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8319.50 -0.50 -0.01 9.47 SHFE CU FUT APR2 59760 -860 -1.42 7.95 HG COPPER MAR2 378.00 -1.00 -0.26 10.01 LME Alum 2246.00 7.00 +0.31 11.19 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16240 -65 -0.40 2.49 LME Zinc 2092.75 -13.25 -0.63 13.43 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15935 -130 -0.81 7.71 LME Nickel 20550.00 -305.00 -1.46 9.83 LME Lead 2198.00 -15.00 -0.68 8.01 SHFE PB FUT 16045.00 -115.00 -0.71 4.97 LME Tin 24050.00 -295.00 -1.21 25.26 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1613 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)