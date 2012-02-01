* Shanghai, London price spreads flag limp China demand * Goldman Sachs closes out long copper position * Coming up: European PMIs, US Factory ISM, construction spending (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 1 London copper eased on Wednesday ahead of data expected to show European and U.S. economies got off to a slow start in 2012, although Chinese data that reinforced Beijing's commitment to economic growth cushioned prices. China's factory sector expanded slightly in January, confounding expectations for a contraction and supporting hopes the world's second-biggest economy will avoid a hard landing, a government purchasing managers' index showed. A similar HSBC survey showed the sector contracting the least in three months, further backing the view that a downturn in manufacturing may be bottoming out as the government adopts modest measures to support growth. Taken together, they suggest that Beijing's pro-growth policies will remain in place in the coming months, which broadly lends support to industrial metals by freeing up cash for consumers. "The China PMI probably prevented an earlier and bigger sell off. Before the PMIs, the mood seemed to be a bit more risk-off -- the dollar has been stronger the last few days -- but there's a lot of data noise today and people are just taking a prudent approach," Singapore-based analyst Nick Trevethan of ANZ said. "The market had been waiting to see what would happen when the Chinese came back but they didn't leap in with both feet, which has given people a reason to be cautious. There is pent up buying out there -- but not at these prices," he added. Chinese businesses reopened on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,283.75 at 0657 GMT, down 0.3 percent against Tuesday's close, having hit 4-month highs of $8,679.50 a tonne on Friday. Copper posted gains of 9.5 percent in January. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down by 0.9 percent to 59,730 yuan a tonne. Traders said investors were also wary ahead of manufacturing data releases from the United States and Europe, which are likely to show that demand remained slow in January. China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand last year, and global markets have been watching, mostly in vain, for signs that Chinese buyers are returning to the market. London copper remains almost $375 more expensive than Shanghai copper on a cash basis, denting the allure of imports to China, while the front month Shanghai contract remains at a steep discount to the most-actively traded third month contract, reflecting a lack of nearby demand. Goldman Sachs also said it had closed its long copper trade and took profit on Monday, saying the rally in the LME copper price has moved ahead of current fundamentals. A South American metals merchant that exports copper cathode to China said he expected Chinese orders to come in next week. "On the physical side, things have yet to pick up yet, although we have heard from clients in China that we should prepare for some purchase orders come next Monday. "We have booked one small cargo of non-registered Cathode at a flat premium (for) major Chinese ports," the merchant said. Copper prices are also likely to gain support from a looming strike by workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in 2010. The workers have ratified strike action after contract negotiations with the firm broke down, a union leader said late on Tuesday. A labor stoppage at Quebrada Blanca would come on the heels of a wave of mining strikes last year which battered output in top copper producer Chile. In other metals, BHP Billiton will cut staff and reduce mine activity at its Nickel West unit in Australia in response to weak prices and the impact of a strong Australian dollar, the company said on Wednesday. Overall nickel production was unlikely to change since the company will draw on existing stockpiles of nickel concentrate to make up for the shortfall while operating at the reduced level, the spokeswoman said. Base metals prices at 0657 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8285.00 -35.00 -0.42 9.01 SHFE CU FUT APR2 59490 -1130 -1.86 7.46 HG COPPER MAR2 376.55 -2.45 -0.65 9.59 LME Alum 2236.00 -3.00 -0.13 10.69 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16230 -75 -0.46 2.43 LME Zinc 2073.50 -32.50 -1.54 12.38 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15765 -300 -1.87 6.56 LME Nickel 20582.00 -273.00 -1.31 10.01 LME Lead 2195.25 -17.75 -0.80 7.87 SHFE PB FUT 15995.00 -165.00 -1.02 4.65 LME Tin 23850.00 -495.00 -2.03 24.22 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1639 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)