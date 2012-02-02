KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 London copper slipped
on Thursday as gains in the past month kept Chinese buyers at
bay and the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh on
sentiment, but upbeat global manufacturing data is expected to
keep a floor under prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down 0.4 percent to $8,410 a tonne by 0108 GMT, partly
reversing gains from the previous session. The metal rose 9.5
percent in January, the biggest monthly increase in three.
* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.9 percent to 60,050 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* Factory activity rose in China, the United States and
Germany in January, and the three manufacturing superpowers
drove gains in global output even as Europe struggles with
fallout from its festering debt crisis.
* Southern Copper is starting a new environmental
impact study for its stalled $1 billion Tia Maria copper project
in southern Peru, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Falling copper inventories in LME warehouses in the United
States could signal an improvement in industrial demand, but
traders seeing flaccid appetite from top consumer China queried
the bullish credentials of the indicator.
* Copper miner Antofagasta aims to increase
production by more than 9 percent this year, anticipating slower
output growth after an almost 23 percent jump in 2011, when the
miner topped its targeted range, thanks to the ramp up of its
Esperanza mine.
* Workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean
Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in
2010, ratified strike action after contract negotiations with
the firm broke down, a union leader said late on Tuesday night.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar lost ground against the euro and commodity
currencies as risk sentiment improved after a batch of
manufacturing data from China to Germany allayed the market's
worst fears about global growth.
* U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after
upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece
neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors.
* Greece's prime minister will call the country's political
leaders in the next few days to seek backing for more austerity
after the International Monetary Fund warned this was key to
securing the new bailout Athens needs to avoid a messy default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Dec
U.S. Productivity report Q4
Base metals prices at 0108 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8410.00 -30.00 -0.36 10.66
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60050 550 +0.92 8.47
HG COPPER MAR2 382.20 -2.00 -0.52 11.23
LME Alum 2270.00 5.00 +0.22 12.38
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16270 55 +0.34 2.68
LME Zinc 2108.00 -23.00 -1.08 14.25
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15875 100 +0.63 7.30
LME Nickel 20975.00 0.00 +0.00 12.11
LME Lead 2225.00 -10.00 -0.45 9.34
SHFE PB FUT 16130.00 135.00 +0.84 5.53
LME Tin 24155.00 0.00 +0.00 25.81
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2004
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)