* LME copper up 0.4 pct, Shanghai steady before U.S. data
* China Jan official services PMI falls to 52.9
* Coming Up: U.S. non-farm payrolls; 1330 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 London copper futures
rose marginally in a slow Asian session on Friday as investors
exercised caution ahead of key U.S. employment data.
The metal is heading for its first weekly loss after three
straight weeks of gains as sluggish demand from top copper
consumer China and worries about Greece's drawn-out debt deal
took the steam out of last week's rally to a four-month high.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.4 percent to $8,375 a tonne by 0703 GMT, but down 1.7
percent so far this week.
It has been a slow return by the Chinese to the market after
last week's Lunar New Year break, despite upbeat data earlier in
the week that showed the country's manufacturing sector expanded
slightly in January.
"I don't see any upside potential for prices in the short
term. The Chinese are still not happy to buy copper with prices
at current levels," said Bonnie Liu, analyst at Macquarie in
Shanghai.
On Wednesday, government data showed China's factory
activity rose in January, supporting hopes the world's No. 2
economy will avoid a hard landing.
But it was a different picture for the country's services
sector with official data on Friday showing it fell to 52.9 in
January from 56.0 in December as property tightening measures
weighed on demand.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed little changed at 59,820 yuan a
tonne.
All eyes will be on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due out later
on Friday. A Reuters poll points to a 150,000 increase in
January after a 200,000 rise in December, with the dip mainly
due to temporary workers hired during the Christmas season being
laid off, according to a Reuters poll.
Ahead of that data, new claims for unemployment benefits in
the United States fell more than expected last week, pointing to
further healing in the nation's battered jobs market.
In other news, commodities trader Glencore is in
talks to buy mining group Xstrata in an all-share
transaction that could create a combined group worth more than
50 billion pounds ($79 billion).
"This is the type of story that would normally have
triggered a sharp rally in prices a few years ago, but the fact
that it has hardly caused a ripple is noteworthy," said INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"One reason may be due to the fact that the two companies
are already intertwined, so a merger is a logical outcome for
both."
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, already owns 34 percent of Xstrata and a tie-up between
the two has long been expected, as Glencore aims to add more
mines to its trading clout.
Base metals prices at 0703 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8375.00 30.00 +0.36 10.20
SHFE CU FUT APR2 59820 -60 -0.10 8.06
HG COPPER MAR2 380.10 2.00 +0.53 10.62
LME Alum 2215.50 20.50 +0.93 9.68
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16190 -80 -0.49 2.18
LME Zinc 2102.00 7.00 +0.33 13.93
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15955 10 +0.06 7.84
LME Nickel 21000.00 150.00 +0.72 12.24
LME Lead 2177.00 13.00 +0.60 6.98
SHFE PB FUT 16145.00 20.00 +0.12 5.63
LME Tin 24100.00 -50.00 -0.21 25.52
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1947
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)