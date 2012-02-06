* China physical copper market remains quiet -trader * Coming Up: Deadline for Greece to accept bailout deal (Adds analyst, trader comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 6 London copper slipped on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a looming deadline for Greece to accept the terms of a new bailout deal, offsetting encouraging U.S. jobs data that pushed prices up almost 3 percent in the previous session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.6 percent at $8,521.75 a tonne by 0302 GMT. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and rose for a fourth consecutive week. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 1.15 percent to 60,510 yuan ($9,600) a tonne. "After a pretty positive start to the year, it's not surprising that there's been a lull, and definitely the focus is back on some of these issues like Greece, but ... there's a positive environment out there and risk on is continuing to grow," analyst Daniel Hynes of Citi said. "The jobs data definitely helped -- everyone is getting more confident about the U.S., it's really the European situation that they are divided over," he added. Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low of 8.3 percent. The focus is now on Greece, where coalition parties must tell the European Union by 1000 GMT on Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default. The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies, while the euro took something of a hit on Monday as Greek coalition parties dithered on approving the terms for the new bailout with a deadline just hours away. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies. The physical market for copper in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, remained quiet on Monday, a trader based in Hong Kong said, as factories are only starting to reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays, this week. He also said that metals markets were on watch for another cut by China's central bank in the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR), which could ease borrowing costs at the margins for cash-strapped Chinese metals consumers. "The rumour before Chinese new year was that the central banks would lower the RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) rate, so maybe the market is looking to see if they drop the rate after Chinese new year, maybe this week." Signs in Chinese futures markets still pointed to slack spot market demand with the front month ShFE contract trading at a steep discount to the most active April contract, of around 590 yuan, although this was narrower than Friday's 660 yuan discount. In other metals news, an $80 billion marriage of commodities trader Glencore International and global miner Xstrata Plc could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and most closely guarded sectors. Shareholders in Xstrata are set to receive 2.8 shares in Glencore for each share held as the two firms try to seal a deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday PRICES Base metals prices at 0302 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8521.75 -53.25 -0.62 12.13 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60510 690 +1.15 9.30 HG COPPER MAR2 387.35 -2.80 -0.72 12.73 LME Alum 2246.00 -1.00 -0.04 11.19 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16235 45 +0.28 2.46 LME Zinc 2143.00 -12.00 -0.56 16.15 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16155 200 +1.25 9.19 LME Nickel 21155.00 -150.00 -0.70 13.07 LME Lead 2233.00 8.00 +0.36 9.73 SHFE PB FUT 16240.00 95.00 +0.59 6.25 LME Tin 23950.00 -450.00 -1.84 24.74 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2406 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)