By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 London copper slipped on
Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a looming deadline
for Greece to accept the terms of a new bailout deal, offsetting
encouraging U.S. jobs data that pushed prices up almost 3
percent in the previous session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded down 0.6 percent at $8,521.75 a tonne by 0302 GMT. Copper
hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and rose for a fourth
consecutive week.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose by 1.15 percent to 60,510 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
"After a pretty positive start to the year, it's not
surprising that there's been a lull, and definitely the focus is
back on some of these issues like Greece, but ... there's a
positive environment out there and risk on is continuing to
grow," analyst Daniel Hynes of Citi said.
"The jobs data definitely helped -- everyone is getting more
confident about the U.S., it's really the European situation
that they are divided over," he added.
Worries about Greece somewhat overshadowed Friday's
confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's
biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months
in January. That took the unemployment rate to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent.
The focus is now on Greece, where coalition parties must
tell the European Union by 1000 GMT on Monday whether they
accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion
euros in order to avoid a disorderly default.
The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies,
while the euro took something of a hit on Monday as Greek
coalition parties dithered on approving the terms for the new
bailout with a deadline just hours away.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The physical market for copper in China, the world's top
consumer of the metal, remained quiet on Monday, a trader based
in Hong Kong said, as factories are only starting to reopen
after the Lunar New Year holidays, this week.
He also said that metals markets were on watch for another
cut by China's central bank in the Reserve Requirement Ratio
(RRR), which could ease borrowing costs at the margins for
cash-strapped Chinese metals consumers.
"The rumour before Chinese new year was that the central
banks would lower the RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) rate, so
maybe the market is looking to see if they drop the rate after
Chinese new year, maybe this week."
Signs in Chinese futures markets still pointed to slack spot
market demand with the front month ShFE contract trading at a
steep discount to the most active April contract, of around 590
yuan, although this was narrower than Friday's 660 yuan
discount.
In other metals news, an $80 billion marriage of commodities
trader Glencore International and global miner Xstrata
Plc could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore,
creating a goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's
richest and most closely guarded sectors.
Shareholders in Xstrata are set to receive 2.8 shares in
Glencore for each share held as the two firms try to seal a
deal, the Financial Times reported on Monday
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0302 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8521.75 -53.25 -0.62 12.13
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60510 690 +1.15 9.30
HG COPPER MAR2 387.35 -2.80 -0.72 12.73
LME Alum 2246.00 -1.00 -0.04 11.19
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16235 45 +0.28 2.46
LME Zinc 2143.00 -12.00 -0.56 16.15
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16155 200 +1.25 9.19
LME Nickel 21155.00 -150.00 -0.70 13.07
LME Lead 2233.00 8.00 +0.36 9.73
SHFE PB FUT 16240.00 95.00 +0.59 6.25
LME Tin 23950.00 -450.00 -1.84 24.74
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2406
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)
