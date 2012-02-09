SHANGHAI, Feb 9 London copper was steady
on Thursday, holding near this year's peak, after a slight
uptick in inflation from top copper consumer China, while
investors waited for a resolution on Greece's bailout deal for
further trading cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.2 percent to $8,560 a tonne by 0146 GMT, having gained
more than a percent in the previous session. Copper hit a peak
of $8,679.50 at the end of January -- highest since September --
and has climbed more than 12 percent so far this year.
* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.50 percent to 61,080 yuan a
tonne.
* Greek political leaders failed early on Thursday to sign
off on a tough reform and austerity programme, the price of a
new international bailout for the nation, but Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos said they would try to strike a deal within
hours.
* China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent
in January versus 4.1 percent in December, the National Bureau
of Statistics said on Thursday, well ahead of market forecasts.
* Demand for U.S. and Canadian aluminum products, measured
as shipments from domestic producers plus imports, fell 0.4
percent in November 2011 versus November 2010, and slipped 8
percent from October, according to an aluminum industry group's
latest report.
* Financial haven Switzerland risks a fresh hit to its
reputation from the proposed mega-merger between opaque
commodities giants Glencore and Xstrata, left
wing groups warned.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after
Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the
issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal
will soon be reached limited the damage.
* Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as sentiment
grew cautious after Greek political leaders said talks would
continue to resolve one remaining issue standing in the way of a
deal on a bailout package, which is crucial to avoiding a debt
default.
DATA/EVENTS
0930 - UK Industrial Output for December
1200 - Bank Of England Rate Decision
1245 - European Central Bank Rate Decision
1330 - European Central Bank News Conference
1330 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
1500 - Wholesale Inventories For December
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0146 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8560.00 -20.00 -0.23 12.63
SHFE CU FUT APR2 61080 -310 -0.50 10.33
HG COPPER MAR2 389.10 -1.85 -0.47 13.24
LME Alum 2258.75 5.75 +0.26 11.82
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16305 -50 -0.31 2.90
LME Zinc 2119.25 4.25 +0.20 14.86
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16175 -95 -0.58 9.33
LME Nickel 21580.00 80.00 +0.37 15.34
LME Lead 2189.00 8.00 +0.37 7.57
SHFE PB FUT 16170.00 -70.00 -0.43 5.79
LME Tin 25395.00 -5.00 -0.02 32.27
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1992
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)