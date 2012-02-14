* Traders report uptick in enquires but not yet buys
* BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto approve plans for Escondida
expansion
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 London copper steadied on
Tuesday after a two-session losing streak, as investors
cautiously welcomed Greece's approval of harsh austerity
measures, but traders noted scant buying from top consumer
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,429.50 a tonne by 0240 GMT, almost unchanged from
Monday's close, and paring modest gains from early in the
session. Prices have eased by nearly 4 percent from 5-month
peaks of $8,765 a tonne reached last week.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 0.77 percent to 60,300 yuan ($9,600) a
tonne.
Sharemarkets and the euro were showing some signs of risk
aversion on scepticism that Greece's harsh austerity measures
will be implemented, but the impact on metals was limited by
copper's recent price decline, Nick Trevethan, senior
commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank, said.
"You've seen a decent fall in prices in the last few days,"
he said. "It's getting a little more attractive for Chinese
purchases, although it's still bit high for them to leap in with
both feet."
China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for
around 40 percent of refined demand.
A Shanghai-based trader reported an uptick in copper
enquiries but said that so far the calls had not resulted in any
concrete business.
Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading
the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after
parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night
of looting and burning in central Athens.
Also tempering risk appetite, rating agency Moody's warned
on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United
Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy,
Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.
"We think that any weakness in Chinese consumption is
likely to be short-lived, given recent indications that global
growth is stabilizing," Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a
note.
News that the copper supply bottleneck may widen more than
expected in the medium term was having little effect on metals.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have raised
their bets on global copper demand, approving plans for a
$4.5-billion expansion of the massive Escondida mine in Chile,
while BHP plans to reopen a U.S. copper mine idled three years
ago.
A median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll showed the
copper market deficit narrowing to 12,000 tonnes by the end of
2013 from 101,000 tonnes this year.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0240 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8429.50 4.50 +0.05 10.91
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60300 -470 -0.77 8.92
HG COPPER MAR2 383.40 -0.55 -0.14 11.58
LME Alum 2217.00 6.00 +0.27 9.75
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16255 -35 -0.21 2.59
LME Zinc 2070.00 -5.00 -0.24 12.20
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15875 -120 -0.75 7.30
LME Nickel 20665.00 115.00 +0.56 10.45
LME Lead 2125.00 10.00 +0.47 4.42
SHFE PB FUT 16005.00 -85.00 -0.53 4.71
LME Tin 25100.00 100.00 +0.40 30.73
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2021
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1=6.2971 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)