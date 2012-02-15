* Weaker dollar helps push up metals prices
* China physical copper business remains slow - trader
* Coming up: U.S. Industrial Production for Jan at 1415 GMT
(Adds analyst, trader comment, detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 London copper rose on
Wednesday after falling for three sessions, as the dollar fell
and markets waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt
deal and avert a messy default, but lack of buying from China
capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.66 percent to $8,470.50 a tonne by 0251 GMT, paring losses
from the previous session. Copper has been falling since it hit
a five-month high of $8,765 a tonne last week. However, it is
still up more than 10 percent so far this year.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange traded up 1.08 percent at 60,730 yuan a tonne.
"The Greece saga is just dragging and dragging -- there's no
sense of closure and this week we're going to see more of the
same," metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said.
"The markets are shifting their focus away from Greece,
which is almost discounted, and they're looking now more to
China. January imports were down and February are also likely to
be down. It doesn't look that hot over there right now."
Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a
special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international
bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to
provide the required commitment to reform.
In China, the world's top copper consumer, demand has yet to
pick up after its week-long Lunar New Year holidays late in
January, in part due to lower order visibility on products for
export to debt-laden Western economies.
January's total imports were 18.7 percent lower compared to
a record high of 508,942 tonnes in December 2011, as public
holidays slowed trade. Refined copper imports for January will
be announced next week.
China is likely to import less refined copper from the spot
market in February and March due to plentiful stocks and weak
demand which are also weighing on Shanghai prices, industry
sources said earlier this week.
"China's physical market is very soft. There's a few cheeky
bids around where people are happy to pick up things at low
premiums, but it doesn't mean the business is actually
happening," said a trader based in Singapore.
The dollar was softer against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday and also weaker against the euro.
A stronger dollar tempers demand for commodities which
become more expensive for holders of other currencies.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0251 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8470.50 55.50 +0.66 11.45
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60730 650 +1.08 9.70
HG COPPER MAR2 384.90 3.45 +0.90 12.02
LME Alum 2243.00 28.00 +1.26 11.04
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16245 30 +0.19 2.52
LME Zinc 2062.00 30.00 +1.48 11.76
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15995 60 +0.38 8.11
LME Nickel 20374.00 224.00 +1.11 8.89
LME Lead 2103.00 28.50 +1.37 3.34
SHFE PB FUT 15930.00 60.00 +0.38 4.22
LME Tin 24750.00 400.00 +1.64 28.91
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1961
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)