* Weaker dollar helps push up metals prices * China physical copper business remains slow - trader * Coming up: U.S. Industrial Production for Jan at 1415 GMT (Adds detail, updats prices) By Melanie Burton SHANGHAI, Feb 15 London copper rose on Wednesday after three sessions of losses, as the dollar fell against the euro and markets waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.72 percent to $8,475.25 a tonne by 0652 GMT, erasing losses from the previous session. Copper had been falling since it hit a five-month high last week. However, it is still up more than 11 percent so far this year. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 0.83 percent at 60,580 yuan a tonne. "The Greece saga is just dragging and dragging -- there's no sense of closure and this week we're going to see more of the same," metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said. "The markets are shifting their focus away from Greece, which is almost discounted, and they're looking now more to China. January imports were down and February are also likely to be down. It doesn't look that hot over there right now." Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. Metals gained on comments from the Chinese central bank governor about investing in Euro zone government debt that helped to boost the euro. Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China would play a bigger role in solving Europe's problems and will continue to invest in euro zone government debt, while calling on Europeans to produce more attractive investment products for China. A stronger dollar tempers demand for commodities which become more expensive for holders of other currencies. Demand in China , the world's top copper consumer, has yet to pick up after its week-long Lunar New Year holidays late in January, in part due to lower order visibility on products for export to debt-laden Western economies. January's total imports were 18.7 percent lower compared to a record high of 508,942 tonnes in December 2011, as public holidays slowed trade. Refined copper imports for January will be announced next week. China is likely to import less refined copper from the spot market in February and March due to plentiful stocks and weak demand which are also weighing on Shanghai prices, industry sources said earlier this week. "China's physical market is very soft. There's a few cheeky bids around where people are happy to pick up things at low premiums, but it doesn't mean the business is actually happening," said a trader based in Singapore. Base metals prices at 0652 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8475.25 60.25 +0.72 11.52 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60580 500 +0.83 9.43 HG COPPER MAR2 385.25 3.80 +1.00 12.12 LME Alum 2235.25 20.25 +0.91 10.66 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16235 20 +0.12 2.46 LME Zinc 2060.00 28.00 +1.38 11.65 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15960 25 +0.16 7.87 LME Nickel 20340.00 190.00 +0.94 8.71 LME Lead 2099.00 24.50 +1.18 3.14 SHFE PB FUT 15900.00 30.00 +0.19 4.02 LME Tin 24801.00 451.00 +1.85 29.17 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2125 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)