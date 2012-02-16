By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 Copper fell on Thursday,
having lost ground for the last four sessions, after signs of a
delay to a bailout for Greece soured sentiment and put the euro
on the defensive against the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.39 percent to $8,337.25 a tonne by 0113 GMT,
extending losses from the previous session. The metal has fallen
back by nearly five percent from a five-month high of $8,765 hit
last week. A break of $8,280 a tonne, a key chart level of
support, could open the way to further technical selling,
analysts said.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell by -1.40 percent to 59,580 yuan
($9,500)a tonne.
* Greece expressed hope it can secure its second EU/IMF
bailout in as many years and a deal on easing its debt burden
next week, but its euro zone peers made clear the months of
increasingly ill-tempered argument are not quite over yet.
* Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while
still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default, several EU
sources said on Wednesday.
* Moody's Investor Service warned on Thursday it could
downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities
firms due to more fragile funding conditions, increased
regulatory burdens and a more difficult operating environment.
The announcement came shortly after Moody's said it was
taking ratings action on 114 financial institutions in 16
European countries to reflect the impact of the continent's debt
crisis and the deteriortating creditworthiness of governments in
the region.
* Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's
Escondida, plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to
its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a
two-week strike, the mine said on Wednesday.
* Zinc miners are pushing smelters for a significant drop in
fees they charge to convert concentrate into refined metal in
2012, due to prospects of tighter supply and lower spot premiums
in China, industry sources said ahead of a gathering next week.
* Copper prices could fall to $7,500 a tonne by the end of
this quarter, erasing an 11 percent gain in the year to date,
technical analysts say, as chart patterns throw up negative
signals
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro was on the defensive in early trade on Thursday
as officials in Europe considered delaying a second bailout
package for Greece even as the indebted country met demands set
by international lenders.
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday, sharply
reversing the previous day's rally as optimism was dashed by
another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken
Greece, underscoring how far away Europe is from resolving its
debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
1330 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For January
1330 - U.S. PPI/Core PPI for January
1400 - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks
1500 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies
1500 - Phila. Fed Business Activity Index for February
1900 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner testifies
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0113 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8337.25 -32.75 -0.39 9.70
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59580 -850 -1.41 7.62
HG COPPER MAR2 378.95 -1.20 -0.32 10.29
LME Alum 2194.50 -5.50 -0.25 8.64
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16165 -55 -0.34 2.02
LME Zinc 2014.00 2.00 +0.10 9.16
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15680 -265 -1.66 5.98
LME Nickel 20075.00 0.00 +0.00 7.30
LME Lead 2062.00 0.00 +0.00 1.33
SHFE PB FUT 15700.00 -190.00 -1.20 2.72
LME Tin 24595.00 0.00 +0.00 28.10
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1872
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Miral Fahmy)