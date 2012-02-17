* LME copper snaps five-day losing streak, Shanghai up too * Gains seen short-lived on unclear demand outlook * Coming Up: U.S. CPI, 1330 GMT (Updates prices, adds aluminium imports, Minmetals) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Copper rose more than 1 percent on Friday, ending a five-day losing streak, as hopes that debt-laden Greece would secure a second bailout next week revived appetite for risk assets. But an unclear outlook for copper demand, particularly from top consumer China, kept the industrial metal's gains in check, with copper still headed for a second straight week of losses. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.2 percent to $8,398.25 a tonne by 0727 GMT, after touching a three-week trough on Thursday. The metal is off around 1 percent so far this week. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.9 percent at 59,750 yuan a tonne. Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second bailout after it set out extra budget savings, boosting commodities and equities in Asia. Prices were also supported by more evidence of sustained recovery momentum in the U.S. economy. U.S. data on Thursday showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a faster-than-expected rise in housing starts. But industrial metals may not sustain the upward momentum, given the uncertainties surrounding China's economic growth and commodity demand this year, said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "The case for a soft landing for China has already been priced in, so incremental optimism seems to be stretched," he said. "In the near term, the whole fiscal austerity drive in the euro zone means that it is almost a given that it is going to remain in a recession. From a demand point of view, it doesn't really make the commodity story that much more compelling." LME copper has risen more than 10 percent this year, although many analysts now think the metal may have outpaced fundamentals, given slack Chinese demand even after the week-long Lunar New Year break in late January. Credit Suisse says industrial metals may pull back in the near term "until clearer signs of renewed Chinese buying" emerge, although it suggests that possibly tighter global supply could support prices going forward. "This year, mine production could continue to grow robustly but we would note that some of the projects are prone to delays, which could leave the market more tightly supplied than anticipated," Credit Suisse said in a note. For example, a recent surge in imports of primary aluminium by China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, could hit a wall in April as weak domestic prices drive traders to cut new orders, trading sources said. China has raised its resource tax on iron ore, tin, molybdenum, magnesium, talc, and boron in a bid to conserve resources, an official newspaper said, a move that could curb the output of local producers and make imports more attractive. Also, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it wants to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to enable it to run the world's second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021. China's Minmetals Resources sealed a C$1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) bid for Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining , and said it was on the lookout for copper, zinc and nickel acquisitions for up to $7 billion. Base metals prices at 0727 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8398.25 98.25 +1.18 10.50 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59750 540 +0.91 7.93 HG COPPER MAR2 381.95 2.85 +0.75 11.16 LME Alum 2185.00 25.00 +1.16 8.17 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16175 50 +0.31 2.08 LME Zinc 1998.00 20.00 +1.01 8.29 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15575 -30 -0.19 5.27 LME Nickel 20185.00 285.00 +1.43 7.88 LME Lead 2040.00 25.00 +1.24 0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15600.00 5.00 +0.03 2.06 LME Tin 24295.00 290.00 +1.21 26.54 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2136 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Editing by Miral Fahmy)